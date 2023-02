This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the past week's terror attacks and the IDF's retaliatory actions, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Paris. With a brief chat on technical difficulties and weather madness, they then speak with The Jerusalem Post's senior military and intelligence analyst, Yonah Jeremy Bob, to discuss Israel's current security concerns, both within and outside of its borders.

