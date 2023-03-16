The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel is not prepared for potential disaster. Here's why

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Tamar Uriel-Beeri and guest co-host Michael Starr.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 17:59
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission attends a meeting with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Minister of State and national secur (photo credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)
This week, Tamar and guest co-host Michael Starr discuss the newly-released state comptroller report on Israel's preparedness in the face of natural disasters, namely earthquakes. They speak on the passing of the judge selection committee bill in a first reading, as well as the renewed relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Then they are joined by Jerusalem Post correspondent and cohost of The Jerusalem Post podcast, "Inside Israeli Innovation," Zachy Hennessey, to discuss the recent banking crisis taking place in the United States and how this may affect the Israeli market.

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts .



