Israel is not prepared for potential disaster. Here's why

This week, Tamar and guest co-host Michael Starr discuss the newly-released state comptroller report on Israel's preparedness in the face of natural disasters, namely earthquakes. They speak on the passing of the judge selection committee bill in a first reading, as well as the renewed relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Then they are joined by Jerusalem Post correspondent and cohost of The Jerusalem Post podcast, "Inside Israeli Innovation," Zachy Hennessey, to discuss the recent banking crisis taking place in the United States and how this may affect the Israeli market.