Diplomatic disaster and opioid preoccupation

This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the impact of recent policies set forth by the Israeli government that are giving Israel a bad rap on the international playing field, leaving its diplomatic state hanging in the balance.

Then they speak with Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, an epidemiologist and chair of the Department of Health Systems Management at Ben-Gurion University, to hear about his newly-released study on the spike in pain-relief opioid use in Israel. He answers the question: Is Israel on the verge of an opioid epidemic?

