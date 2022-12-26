The Price of Exclusivity

Penthouses offer a style of urban living that no other apartment can deliver. They are widely considered to be a symbol of affluence, and have more to offer than just an elevated price and a nice view. The uppermost apartment benefits from features including larger floor space, wrap-around balconies, breathtaking views and increased privacy.

But even in the world of luxury seaside residences there are exceptions which can leave you literally speechless. The penthouse atop the Port TLV Residence is this exception - the prime project of Hagag Brothers, the superior design by Ilan Pivko, the spectacular location and exclusive amenities all come together to create a whole that is far greater than the sum of its parts.

Credit - View Point

"It goes without saying that this penthouse is like nothing you've ever seen in Israel", says Lee Ziv, VP of Marketing and Sales of Port TLV Residence. "Such exclusivity is offered for NIS 63,630,000. If the price doesn't take your breath away, the scenery and location definitely will."

Port TLV Residence is just 50 meters from the Mediterranean shoreline at the entrance to the Tel Aviv port. The first two floors include an exclusive boutique hotel with 44 rooms, while the additional 6 floors consist of finely-designed apartments topped by two duplex penthouses with private pools and leisure decks on the 9th and 10th floors. Amenities offered to residents include round-the-clock room service, personalized fitness programs in a well-appointed gym, pool, sauna, synagogue, exclusive lobby and more. There is complete separation between the hotel and the residences, while owners can enjoy all of the hotel's services.

Credit - View Point

A private elevator takes you directly to the 240sqm duplex penthouse on the 9th floor, featuring a huge master bedroom overlooking the sea with a walk-in closet and a 22sqm adjoining balcony, a large bedroom with adjoining bathroom, 2 additional junior suites, a formal dining room, numerous living and recreation areas, a large designer kitchen, a spectacular 129sqm wraparound balcony and a 76sqm rooftop with a magnificent pool open to the scenery all around.

"The penthouse at Port TLV Residence offers much more than an elevated lifestyle. It is so incredibly special, even I am lost for words when trying to describe it", says Lee Ziv, "and I'm never at a loss for words", she adds with a smile.

(Credit: Pivko Architects)

Port TLV - designed by top-notch architect Ilan Pivko - is inspired by the International Style that defines the Tel Aviv skyline. "A lasting design has to be meaningful – longevity is found in creating something classic, rather than following trends," said Pivko. Each floor features wrap-around recessed private terraces with mosaic-like façades that offer "brise soleil" protection, designed to reduce heat gain within the building by deflecting sunlight. “It’s essential to create a home that can transform your life. Port TLV offers a unique opportunity to live so close to the seafront and my design capitalizes on this,” Pivko added.

Port TLV is developed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies, specializing in the development, management and marketing of luxury residences. By choosing the finest locations, working with expert service providers and partnering with internationally renowned visionaries and designers, Hagag Group has become one of the leading and most influential real estate companies in Israel.