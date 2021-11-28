The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

A whole new world: UCLA scientists find 366 new exoplanets

Found using a new algorithm, this discovery sheds light on more of the exoplanet population dotting the infinite reaches of space and can help us understand how planets fully form.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 18:44
The planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have managed to identify 366 new exoplanets, giving humanity a better view of the many planets populating the infinite reaches of the cosmos.
This discovery, outlined in a peer-reviewed study published in the peer-reviewed academic periodical Astronomical Journal, managed to single out and identify a number of different worlds, including one especially unusual discovery: a star system with two gas giants around the size of Saturn, both of which were surprisingly close to their sun.
Exoplanet, as a term, designates planets outside Earth's solar system. Currently, fewer than 5,000 exoplanets have been identified, so this large collection of discovered worlds further advances our understanding of the greater cosmos, as well as our own solar system.
While no exoplanets can be visited yet, it remains something many scientists are eager to explore in the future. 
These discoveries were made possible due to an algorithm developed by lead author Dr. Jon Zink and his team known as the Scaling K2 project.
Based on a massive 500 terabytes of data gathered by the NASA Kepler Space Telescope's K2 mission, which was specifically meant to identify exoplanets, this algorithm is able to sift through signals to definitively identify which signals indicate planets, rather than simply interference.
This circumvents a major problem in identifying exoplanets. Normally, planets are identified by certain signals, specifically brightness. Stars give off light, which can be observed. Sometimes, however, that light will be blocked, which would mean something is between that star and an observer. One thing that could be blocking this star would be a planet, as it orbits around the star. However, any number of things such as asteroids, space debris and so on could also easily be to blame. Finding out which is which can be very difficult and incredibly time-consuming, but this algorithm has found a way around it.
The team managed to use the new algorithm and software meant for the K2 mission to scan through over 800 million images of stars, which will soon be incorporated into the NASA exoplanet archive.
Exoplanets were long theorized by scientists but were not properly discovered until the 1990s. Since then, though, the number of known exoplanets has continued to grow.
Previously discovered exoplanets range far and wide in terms of composition, size, categorization and a number of different factors. 
Some standout examples of the diverse range of exoplanets include Kepler-16b, a gas giant NASA compared to the famous Tatooine planet from Star Wars due to it also orbiting two suns; TOI-849b, what is believed to be the exposed core of a gas giant after it got to close to its star, whose radiation and heat possibly completely burned away its atmosphere; HD-189733b, an atmosphere with massive clouds filled with glass, flung by huge gusts of wind at speeds of 2 kilometers per second; KELT-9b, a world so hot that molecules are all ripped apart; TrES-2b, a planet reflecting such a small amount of light that it is literally darker than coal or black paint; and AU Microscopii b, a young planet constantly bombarded by X-rays and other blasts of radiation.
Other planets called rogue planets are even stranger, roaming independently throughout the galaxy without a defined orbit.
One exoplanet, HAT-P-9b, was even discovered by Israelis back in 2019.
However, there are many others out there, some of which are more stable and out of the ordinary, such as gas giants, massive rocky worlds and others covered in oceans of some kind.
Some of these planets are even located in the habitable zone, the part of a solar system that could determine if a planet is capable of hosting life.
Finding more exoplanets could help build a scientific understanding of how solar systems function, how they develop, what is needed for a planet to successfully form, and why our solar system is so vastly different to so many others.
This is why it remains a major focus in astronomy, and why finding 366 new planets with this new methodology is so important.
“Discovering hundreds of new exoplanets is a significant accomplishment by itself, but what sets this work apart is how it will illuminate features of the exoplanet population as a whole,” Erik Petigura, a UCLA astronomy professor and co-author of the research, said in a statement.
“I have no doubt they will sharpen our understanding of the physical processes by which planets form and evolve.”


Tags space NASA scientific study UCLA planet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by