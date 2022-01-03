The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Meteor explosion may have caused Pittsburgh boom on New Year's

It has yet to officially be confirmed if a meteor explosion caused such a loud boom that it even caused the ground to tremble and windows to rattle, but it is the most likely explanation.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 09:16

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2022 09:22
Pittsburgh (illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pittsburgh (illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A thunderous, ground-trembling boom was heard throughout the area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday, ringing in the new year, with county officials suggesting that an exploding meteor could have been the cause, according to the National Weather Service.
It has yet to officially be confirmed if a meteor explosion caused such a loud boom that even caused the ground to tremble and windows to rattle, but it is the most likely explanation.
According to meteorologist Ray Petelin, of local Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, satellite lightning maps showed a tiny green blip at around 11:26 a.m., which matches the timing of the boom. However, this is still unconfirmed.
But what is confirmed is that definitely wasn't lightning or an earthquake.
A number of other scientific factors point to this indeed being a meteor.
Meteors originate from asteroids or other large bodies in space. Indeed, asteroids under a meter in size are simply known as meteoroids.
When meteoroids or very small asteroids impact the Earth's atmosphere, they become visible but largely disintegrate, sometimes forming into bright fireballs in the process. Anything left upon impact is what are known as meteorites.
This explosion is what usually befalls most meteors that enter the Earth's atmosphere.
And in other meteor impacts, we know that this has happened.
On February 15, 2013, an asteroid exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk, Russia. This asteroid was 17 meters wide, and while it didn't result in any casualties, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in six different Russian cities and caused 1,500 people to require medical attention.
While the Pittsburgh boom wasn't this level, it nonetheless matches what we know about meteors exploding in the atmosphere.
Another factor pointing to this being a meteor is the timing, as it comes amid the Quadrantid meteor shower when these meteors make their annual trip to the Earth and light up the sky as they disintegrate the atmosphere.


