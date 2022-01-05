New platform allows blind people to 'see' virtual reality

A new acoustic archery game will allow blind people to experience virtual reality technology for the first time.

Researchers at the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) developed the platform, which may be used in the future to rehabilitate blind people’s orientation skills and provide them with independence, such as Braille does for reading and writing.

The technology was showcased at the 43rd annual international conference of the IEEE Engineering and Biology Society (EMBC), and the research results were published in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Human Neuroscience in November last year.

Dr. Monica Gori who coordinates the Unit for Visually Impaired People at ITT said the research is a closer step to understanding how space and body combine to create the sense of space.

“The ability to orient in space is obviously linked to vision, but the mechanisms by which this happens and the strategies used by the human brain to cope with vision loss are still unclear,” Gori said.

Gori also noted that the belief blind people have above average hearing is a myth. , The researchers demonstrated that congenitally blind people struggle at coordinating head and trunk to reorient towards new targets, yet the main information source they rely on is the body, such as motor cues, rather than the environmental sounds.

Davide Esposito, developer of the archery game and member of the UVIP Lab, expressed hope that the platform will provide blind people with an enjoyable experience.