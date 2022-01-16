The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Rutgers researchers find protein structures linked to origins of life - study

The research sheds new light on the origins of life on Earth and may help in the search for alien life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 05:40
Earth as seen from space. (photo credit: NASA)
Earth as seen from space.
(photo credit: NASA)
A team of researchers from Rutgers University and the University of Buenos Aires has identified the structures of proteins that may have led to the beginning of life on Earth, according to a study funded by NASA and published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances on Friday.
In order to learn more about the origins of life on the planet, the researchers, led by Yana Bromberg, a professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, worked with the assumption that any organisms would have been dependent on energy from the sun or hydrothermal vents on Earth.
In order to collect this energy, organisms would have needed to be able to transfer electrons. The most ideal materials capable of electron transfer are metals and most biological processes require proteins. Therefore, the researchers concluded that proteins that bind metals were likely to have been involved in the origins of life.
The team attempted to find similarities between every known protein structure that binds metals, assuming that these similarities would have been found in early proteins and eventually passed down to proteins that currently exist.
In order to determine how traits were passed down from early proteins to currently-existing ones, the researchers developed a computational method and learned that most existing proteins are very similar, regardless of which metals they bind to or other factors.
Microbes revived from 101.5 million-year-old sediment cores gathered from deep beneath the seafloor under the Pacific Ocean are seen in an undated magnified image released by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) in Kochi, Japan July 28, 2020. (credit: JAMSTEC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Microbes revived from 101.5 million-year-old sediment cores gathered from deep beneath the seafloor under the Pacific Ocean are seen in an undated magnified image released by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) in Kochi, Japan July 28, 2020. (credit: JAMSTEC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Bromberg noted that the structures of metal-binding proteins were "often made up of repeated substructures," similar to LEGO blocks, adding that the substructures were present not only in the metal-binding cores of the proteins but also in other proteins that the researchers had not even considered.
"Our observation suggests that rearrangements of these little building blocks may have had a single or a small number of common ancestors and given rise to the whole range of proteins and their functions that are currently available -- that is, to life as we know it," Bromberg added.
Bromberg said the findings contribute to a previously unknown explanation for how life began on Earth and could even help in the search for extraterrestrial organisms and in the field of synthetic biology.


Tags scientific study protein Life planet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for and IDF mindset change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by