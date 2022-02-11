The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How well do you know evolution? Try Weizmann Institute’s new online quiz

The online multiple-choice quiz features questions on Darwin’s publishings, biological knowledge and information about the Theory of Evolution and its underlying tenets – such as Natural Selection.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2022 00:06
A chimpanzee. One of the closest animals to humans on the evolutionary ladder (illustrative). (photo credit: Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr)
A chimpanzee. One of the closest animals to humans on the evolutionary ladder (illustrative).
(photo credit: Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr)

The Davidson Institute – which is the Weizmann Institute’s Educational Arm – released their new 11-question quiz on Charles Darwin, the Theory of Evolution, and Natural Selection on Thursday.

The online multiple-choice quiz features questions on Darwin's publishings, biological knowledge and information about the Theory of Evolution and its underlying tenets – such as Natural Selection.

Israel’s Weizmann Institute in Rehovot is internationally-renowned for their research and scientific discovery. Weizmann was recently ranked 8th globally for scientific performance by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) of Leiden University, the Netherlands.

Weizmann was also recognized by U-Multi-rank 2021, a European Commission initiative. This saw Weizmann ranked in the top 25 institutes worldwide for patents awarded and top-cited publications.

THE WEIZMANN Institute is ‘one of the best’ at finding smart, curious researchers and providing them with infrastructure, time and total freedom, notes Zajfman. (credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)THE WEIZMANN Institute is ‘one of the best’ at finding smart, curious researchers and providing them with infrastructure, time and total freedom, notes Zajfman. (credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)

The quiz, written by Ettay Nevo and translated by Yael Erlich, can be accessed on the Davidson Institute’s website.



