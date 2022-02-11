Israeli startup CytoReason collaborates with Pfizer on machine learning

Israeli startup CytoReason – a leading developer of computational machine-learning models for drug development – announced the extension of its collaboration agreement with Pfizer, which began in 2019, on Thursday.

CytoReason is a global leader in the computational modeling of human diseases. The company collects proprietary data from pharmaceutical companies and uses it to simulate human diseases – tissue by tissue, cell by cell.

Through CytoReason’s massive database and AI-led platform, pharma and biotech companies can identify new opportunities, shorten trial phases, reduce development costs and increase the likelihood of approval.

“Our work with the Pfizer team has demonstrated how our computational models can potentially match the right treatment to the right patient groups, across multiple therapeutic areas,” said David Harel, CytoReason’s CEO and co-founder. “Through this collaboration and our growing customer base worldwide, we aim to establish our platform as the gold standard for drug discovery, development and portfolio management.”

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The company claims five of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies in the world as their clients – including Pfizer, which has collaborated with CytoReason since 2019. To date, Pfizer has used CytoReason’s modeling and insights in a number of R&D programs across over 20 diseases.

“The extension of our collaboration with CytoReason will build upon our existing data science capabilities, and further enhance our ability to make data-driven decisions across our portfolio,” said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President for Worldwide Research and Development – Medical arm of Pfizer. “We are excited to continue this successful partnership, which has helped us investigate challenging biological questions to potentially inform the development of new therapies for the benefit of patients.”