Forgotten species can go extinct twice- study

Species can actually go extinct more than once, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev researchers, in collaboration with European scientists, found in a new study. In a biological sense, species become extinct when the last animal of a species stops breathing. But they can also become extinct a second time, according to the findings, published recently in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution.

When a species disappears from our collective memory and cultural knowledge, it becomes extinct in a unique way. That second form of extinction – societal extinction – is the subject of the new study investigating how troublesome this phenomenon can be. For instance, replacement of traditional herbal medicine by modern medicine in Europe is believed to have degraded general knowledge of many medicinal plants.

The researchers urge for more efforts to prevent societal extinction – because as more and more species disappear from our memories, there's evidence that it alters our perception of how important it is to protect what remains.

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). (credit: AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY)

Co-author of the study Dr. Uri Roll from Ben Gurion pointed to the example of communities in southwestern China and Indigenous people in Bolivia who have shown loss of local knowledge and memory of extinct bird species. "Such loss of memory got to the point where people were unable to even name those species, and didn't remember what those species looked like, or their songs", explains Roll. "Similarly, the extinct Japanese wolf, okami, has only a few specimens that can be found in museums nowadays, which challenges memory of the species within Japanese society."

Ivan Jaric, the study's lead researcher at the Biology Centre of the Czech Academy of Sciences, added that it is important to note that the majority of species actually cannot become societally extinct, simply because they never had a societal presence to begin with.

"This is common in uncharismatic, small, cryptic, or inaccessible species, especially among invertebrates, plants, fungi and microorganisms - many of which are not yet formally described by scientists or known by humankind. They suffer declines and extinctions in silence, unseen by the people and societies," he said.