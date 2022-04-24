The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Dutch scientists design 'most enjoyable' chocolate texture

Researchers say they've gotten the optimal mouthfeel of chocolate down to a science.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 06:28
A 200 gram bar of dark cooking chocolate, broken up. (photo credit: SKopp/Wikimedia Commons)
A 200 gram bar of dark cooking chocolate, broken up.
(photo credit: SKopp/Wikimedia Commons)

Scientists from the University of Amsterdam, Delft University and Unilever have found a way to "optimize" the enjoyment of chocolate by 3D printing uniquely shaped and structured chocolate.

In research published in the journal Soft Matter this week, the scientists explained that mouthfeel and sensory experience when eating foods is an important part of the design of food products.

While 3D printing has already been explored to shape the texture of foods, the use of metamaterials, materials that are not found in nature but are instead carefully constructed in a lab, has not.

Chocolate is a difficult material to work with as heating and cooling it down can drastically change how soft or hard it is in multiple directions. The scientists first had to figure out how to get the substance under control and did so by first carefully heating it up, then adding some cold chocolate, then cooling it down again before putting it in a 3D printer.

The scientists tried a number of different shapes for their chocolate, starting out with an S-shaped chocolate. They then tested how the material cracked when bitten, checking both for the number of cracks and the sounds the cracking made. After a few attempts, the scientists realized that a spiral-shaped chocolate worked best, as it was easier to tune the number of cracks and how noticeable the cracks are in such a material.

The researchers also tested their chocolates on a panel of 10 untrained volunteers who were recruited by email and unaware of the purpose of the study. The volunteers were given a printed questionnaire with instructions on how to handle and bite the pieces using their molars. They were asked to rate each sample with a number between 1 and 5 for questions on how crunchy it was, how easy it was to bite and how they would rate their overall experience of eating the sample. The volunteers were also asked to estimate the absolute numbers of cracks felt when biting into the chocolate.

The researchers additionally found that they could use a mathematical model to optimize certain shapes of chocolates in terms of their resistance to crack when bitten from certain directions, among other parameters.

"The new research opens the door to ways to design foods that are enjoyable to eat – and more generally, to design materials that optimize the interaction between humans and matter," read an article on the research published by the University of Amsterdam's Institute of Physics.



Tags science Amsterdam chocolate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by