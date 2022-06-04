The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Ancient giraffes had shorter necks and armored heads - study

New fossils found in northern China have revealed that ancient giraffes had a disk-shaped bone structure on their heads intended for head-butting opponents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 00:33
A giraffe in the Akagera National Park. (photo credit: ATZMON DAGAN)
A giraffe in the Akagera National Park.
(photo credit: ATZMON DAGAN)

An ancient type of giraffe had a shorter neck and a disk-shaped armor on its head in order to head-butt rivals, a new study has found.

According to the study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science, the ancient giraffes battled each other for superiority by head-butting each other.

They also were found to have complex head and neck joints that enabled them to receive rival head-butts without suffering from damage to the spine.

The ancient giraffe fossils were found in northern China and were given the name Discokeryx xiezhi, after a mythical Chinese one-horned creature called Xiezhi that resembled a goat.

Why do giraffes have long necks?

While giraffes' elongated necks were historically a classic example of adaptive evolution enabling them to reach high foliage, they may actually have developed in order to give them a head-butting advantage over their opponents. The benefits of reaching high leaves may only have been an added benefit, the study argued.

Newly-born giraffe 'Toy' at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo (credit: YAARA FOREST TAMARI)Newly-born giraffe 'Toy' at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo (credit: YAARA FOREST TAMARI)

The armor was probably made out of a layer of keratin, the same material that rhino horns and human nails are made of.

The fossils were dated to approximately 16.9 million years ago during the early Miocene period. Long-necked giraffes only emerged during the early Pliocene period, some 10 million years later.



Tags history zoo paleontology giraffe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
4

$2 million gold tabernacle stolen from NYC church, angel statue decapitated

Someone got inside a New York City church and severed a head on an angel statue
5

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by