The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Exercise may cloud your judgment - study

The study found that oxygen levels in the body are important for maintaining cognitive function during exercise in low-oxygen environments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2022 06:08

Updated: JULY 2, 2022 06:24
Climbing a steep ledge (photo credit: YORAM KRAUS)
Climbing a steep ledge
(photo credit: YORAM KRAUS)

Exercise may negatively affect executive brain activity in low-oxygen environments, researchers at the University of Tsukuba, Japan found in a new study.

The peer-reviewed study, published this month in Scientific Reports, found that low blood-oxygen levels are one of the main factors that affect executive control-related neural activity and cognitive performance when exercise is performed in low-oxygen conditions.

Executive functions are crucial for complex decision-making and reasoning, effectively controlling and coordinating other brain functions, like memory, emotions, and movement, in order to enable more complex behaviors, like learning, planning, judgment, and decision-making.

The study found that oxygen levels in the body are important for maintaining cognitive function during exercise in low-oxygen environments.

What can be done?

The researchers showed, however, that reductions in neural activity in brain regions responsible for executive control-related cognitive functions during exercise in low-oxygen conditions can be prevented by maintaining proper oxygen levels.

Stroop effect

"When blood oxygen levels remained stable during exercise, the Stroop effect was not as pronounced."

Dr. Genta Ochi, senior author

"When blood oxygen levels remained stable during exercise, the Stroop effect was not as pronounced," senior author Dr. Genta Ochi said.

"In the brain region of interest—the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex—there was less of a decrease in activation from the neutral to the incongruent trial," Ochi added.

Regions of the brain with "newer," less critical functions, however, may be of lower priority than those responsible for functions that keep us alive, causing the brain to prioritize the latter over the former when oxygen is in low supply.

Therefore, while physical activities that require judgment and critical thinking are performed in low-oxygen environments are performed, the effects of cognitive fatigue must be taken into account, in some activities, like mountaineering, these capabilities may be the difference between life and death.



Tags Japan science scientific study exercise
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by