The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Can fish count like humans? Yes, according to a new study

“Fish are on par with other animals in possessing a sense of quantity,” said Prof. Giorgio Vallortigara from the University of Trento, Italy, corresponding author of the study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2022 06:00
Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (photo credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)
Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths.
(photo credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)

A new peer-reviewed study published on Thursday in Frontiers in Neuroanatomy found that fish are able to determine quantities with similar parts of the brain as birds and mammals, a discovery that could help researchers find how the brain calculates math and in turn, enable the treatment of diseases that impair the ability to do math.

“Fish are on par with other animals in possessing a sense of quantity,” said Prof. Giorgio Vallortigara from the University of Trento, Italy, corresponding author of the study. “There are species, most notably the zebrafish, that are ideal models for studying the molecular and genetic bases of the sense of quantity. This could have important implications for neurodevelopmental diseases affecting number cognition, such as developmental dyscalculia, which impairs maths skills in up to 6% of children.”

The researchers found through behavioral studies that the ability of fish to discern between larger and smaller amounts of food is comparable to that of birds and mammals, a trait that is essential for survival.

While previous studies have also used fish behavior to find how they determine quantity, the new study found that it was necessary to observe the process at a cellular and genetic level.

The researchers used brain imaging in order to show that fish use similar parts of the brain as many other vertebrates.

Fish illustrative (credit: Courtesy)Fish illustrative (credit: Courtesy)

Vallortigara's remarks

“Another open issue is whether numerical quantities are really computed as an abstract property or whether animals always think about numbers on the basis of other cues from their surroundings (such as surface area, contour length, or density). However, experiments are described in this review that show that pure numerousness is indeed used by fish.”

Prof. Giorgio Vallortigara, corresponding author, University of Trento

“Another open issue is whether numerical quantities are really computed as an abstract property or whether animals always think about numbers on the basis of other cues from their surroundings (such as surface area, contour length, or density),” Vallortigara noted. “However, experiments are described in this review that show that pure numerousness is indeed used by fish.”



Tags scientific study math fish Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by