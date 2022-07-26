The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Israel Space Agency, SPNI set up spots to watch Perseids meteor shower

The stargazing effort is part of a push to help Israelis see the most popular annual meteor shower and make the field of astronomy accessible.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2022 17:19
Prospective stargazers in Israel will be able to watch the Perseids meteor shower. (photo credit: Meteor Stargazing)
Prospective stargazers in Israel will be able to watch the Perseids meteor shower.
(photo credit: Meteor Stargazing)

Israelis are invited to gather at one of the several locations nationwide to watch the Perseids meteor shower this August.

The stargazing effort, organized by the Israel Space Agency and the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI), will see several locations set up with telescopes and instructions each day of the meteor shower, at the cost of just NIS 10. 

This event will take place over the course of the Perseids meteor shower's peak, which will last from August 7 to August 11 and will be held from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

"There is no more wonderful place than nature to strengthen the connection between outer space, man and infinite curiosity."

Shelly Ron Adib

The Perseids meteor shower

The Perseids is the most popular annual meteor shower. Beginning in mid-July, it lasts until September 1 with a peak on August 12 or 13, depending on the year.

While the peak is generally the best time to watch the Perseids, this year, the full moon will be visible all night, meaning that the meteor shower will be harder to see this year. However, the peak of the Perseids rises gradually, so watching the shower the week before should provide a good view.

Prospective stargazers in Israel will be able to watch the Perseids meteor shower. (credit: Meteor Stargazing) Prospective stargazers in Israel will be able to watch the Perseids meteor shower. (credit: Meteor Stargazing)

The meteors seen in the Perseids are actually particles released from the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet - which returns to the inner solar system every year. The particles are colorful and leave persistent trains, making it the most famous and beloved meteor shower in the Northern Hemisphere.

The best time to view the Perseids will be in the middle of the night until just before dawn.

It can be difficult to see these meteors depending on the year, as moonlight can get in the way. 

Last year was a particularly good year to observe the Perseids, especially from the Mitzpe Ramon crater in Israel's South. This is always a popular spot in Israel for stargazing due to very little light pollution, letting the night sky be filled with bright stars.

However, there are other locations that can be good for viewing meteor showers, with the Israel Space Agency and SPNI setting up locations ranging from the Golan, to Ashdod, Arad and even Eilat.

These locations will also have telescopes where the public can also view the constellations and other notable celestial bodies, with the notable aim of seeing Saturn, Jupiter and Jupiter's moons.

The goal of this effort is to help make summer stargazing easier for Israelis by still being relatively close to large population centers.

"This year, the moonlight will interfere with viewing the Perseids arriving, but this does not prevent us from continuing to make the field of astronomy accessible to the general public," Shelley Ron Adib of the Israel Space Agency said in a statement.

 "This year's events will be nationwide for the first time," she continued, adding "There is no more wonderful place than nature to strengthen the connection between outer space, man and infinite curiosity."

For more information, visit: https://www.space.gov.il/perseids

Ariella Marsden and Simcha Pasko contributed to this report.



Tags space Israel Space Agency meteor shower perseids
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by