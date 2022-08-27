Food web links around land mammals decreased by more than half in the past 130,000 years, according to a recent study.

The peer-reviewed study was published in the journal Science on Thursday, where researchers reached the conclusion that defaunation "caused a 53% decline in food web links globally," and that food webs across the planet are collapsing because of animal declines.

Food webs are what influence the ecosystem's functionality, describes the relationships between species in an ecosystem and allow more species to co-exist by regulating certain populations.

The loss of food web links caused food webs to undergo regional declines, likely caused by the expansion of the human population. The study also states that while it's obvious that numerous species going extinct is a contributing factor, the "range losses for extant species degraded food webs to a similar extent."

Ecologist Evan Fricke, the lead author of the study, said that "restoring those species to their historic ranges holds great potential to reverse these declines."

Throughout the process, researchers analyzed major changes to terrestrial mammal food webs from 130,000 years ago until the present "using extinct and extant mammal traits, geographic ranges, observed predator-prey interactions, and deep learning models."

Fricke said in regards to these major changes that "while about 6% of land mammals have gone extinct in that time, we estimate that more than 50% of mammal food web links have disappeared. And the mammals most likely to decline, both in the past and now, are key for mammal food web complexity.”

Using a machine learning algorithm

Scientists from the US, UK, Spain and Denmark assisted Fricke using a machine learning algorithm to correctly determine predator-prey interactions from 130,000 years ago until the present. This was done so that the researchers could understand what food web links between mammals were lost and so that the machine learning model could predict such interactions among species not yet directly observed by researchers.

Rice University ecologist and one of the study's senior authors Lydia Beaudrot said that machine learning "can tell us who eats whom today with 90% accuracy.”