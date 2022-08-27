The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Land mammal food webs have declined by more than half in past 130,000 years - study

Food webs are what influence the ecosystem's functionality, describes the relationships between species in an ecosystem and allow more species to co-exist by regulating certain populations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 09:56
A predator-prey interaction between cheetahs and an impala in Kruger National Park, South Africa in June 2015. (photo credit: EVAN FRICKE)
A predator-prey interaction between cheetahs and an impala in Kruger National Park, South Africa in June 2015.
(photo credit: EVAN FRICKE)

Food web links around land mammals decreased by more than half in the past 130,000 years, according to a recent study.

The peer-reviewed study was published in the journal Science on Thursday, where researchers reached the conclusion that defaunation "caused a 53% decline in food web links globally," and that food webs across the planet are collapsing because of animal declines. 

Food webs are what influence the ecosystem's functionality, describes the relationships between species in an ecosystem and allow more species to co-exist by regulating certain populations.

The loss of food web links caused food webs to undergo regional declines, likely caused by the expansion of the human population. The study also states that while it's obvious that numerous species going extinct is a contributing factor, the "range losses for extant species degraded food webs to a similar extent."

Ecologist Evan Fricke, the lead author of the study, said that "restoring those species to their historic ranges holds great potential to reverse these declines."

YASHA THE lioness is seen with her six-week-old Asiatic lion cubs, at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in on May 6 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)YASHA THE lioness is seen with her six-week-old Asiatic lion cubs, at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in on May 6 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Throughout the process, researchers analyzed major changes to terrestrial mammal food webs from 130,000 years ago until the present "using extinct and extant mammal traits, geographic ranges, observed predator-prey interactions, and deep learning models."

Fricke said in regards to these major changes that "while about 6% of land mammals have gone extinct in that time, we estimate that more than 50% of mammal food web links have disappeared. And the mammals most likely to decline, both in the past and now, are key for mammal food web complexity.”

Using a machine learning algorithm

Scientists from the US, UK, Spain and Denmark assisted Fricke using a machine learning algorithm to correctly determine predator-prey interactions from 130,000 years ago until the present. This was done so that the researchers could understand what food web links between mammals were lost and so that the machine learning model could predict such interactions among species not yet directly observed by researchers.

"While about 6% of land mammals have gone extinct in that time, we estimate that more than 50% of mammal food web links have disappeared. And the mammals most likely to decline, both in the past and now, are key for mammal food web complexity.”

Evan Fricke

Rice University ecologist and one of the study's senior authors Lydia Beaudrot said that machine learning "can tell us who eats whom today with 90% accuracy.”



Tags nature ecology animals extinction
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by