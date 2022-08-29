The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Differences found in saliva bacteria of students with recent suicidal thoughts - study

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Florida.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 06:19
An illustrative image of a mouth swab for DNA testing (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
American students who recently had suicidal thoughts were shown to have different saliva bacteria than those who didn't, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature last week.

According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death in America for people ages 10-14 and 25-34. Among 67,000 college students surveyed, 24% of them reported harboring SI, while 9% actually attempted suicide, a 2018 study shows.

Study process

The researchers compared salivary microbiota, or the salivary microbiome, a collection of bacteria in the salivary glands, to the major histocompatibility complex (MHC), a collection of genes that code for cell proteins that are essential to the human immune system.

The comparison was made between the experimental group — 47 young adults with "recent suicidal ideation (SI)," accounting for 12.6% of participants, and the control group — 325 young adults "without recent SI," accounting for 87.4% of participants, according to the study.

"Microbial-genetic associations may be important players in the diathesis-stress model for suicidal behaviors."

Study

"Furthermore, rs10437629, previously associated with attempted suicide, was correlated here with SI and the absence of Alloprevotella rava, a producer of an organic acid known to promote brain energy homeostasis," reads the study.

Bacteria (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)Bacteria (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)

"Hence, microbial-genetic associations may be important players in the diathesis-stress model for suicidal behaviors," the study added.



Tags United States science students scientific study suicide
