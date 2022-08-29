American students who recently had suicidal thoughts were shown to have different saliva bacteria than those who didn't, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature last week.

According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death in America for people ages 10-14 and 25-34. Among 67,000 college students surveyed, 24% of them reported harboring SI, while 9% actually attempted suicide, a 2018 study shows.

Study process

The researchers compared salivary microbiota, or the salivary microbiome, a collection of bacteria in the salivary glands, to the major histocompatibility complex (MHC), a collection of genes that code for cell proteins that are essential to the human immune system.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The comparison was made between the experimental group — 47 young adults with "recent suicidal ideation (SI)," accounting for 12.6% of participants, and the control group — 325 young adults "without recent SI," accounting for 87.4% of participants, according to the study.

"Microbial-genetic associations may be important players in the diathesis-stress model for suicidal behaviors." Study

"Furthermore, rs10437629, previously associated with attempted suicide, was correlated here with SI and the absence of Alloprevotella rava, a producer of an organic acid known to promote brain energy homeostasis," reads the study.

Bacteria (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)

"Hence, microbial-genetic associations may be important players in the diathesis-stress model for suicidal behaviors," the study added.