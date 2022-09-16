Are there UFOs, UAPs in the skies of Ukraine? Study says yes

A number of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAPs, a term usually used to refer to UFOs, or Unidentified Flying Objects) have been spotted over the skies of Ukraine, according to a recent study.

The research in the study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was conducted by Ukraine's National Academy of Science with Kyiv's Main Astronomical Observatory.

What's happening in the skies of Ukraine?

Ukraine's skies have been incredibly busy and frantic since late February, due to the ongoing Russian invasion. This has seen the sky buzzing with everything from planes, missiles, artillery shells and drones.

But the war has nothing to do with this study. Rather, this seems to be motivated by an interest in UFOs.

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

As the study notes, its research through the Main Astronomical Observatory of the NAS of Ukraine focuses on "daytime observations of meteors and space invasions." Studying UAPs is a simple byproduct of this.

The researchers divide UAPs into two types, Cosmics, which are objects brighter than the background of the sky, and Phantoms, which are dark objects with a degree of contrast.

Regardless, both seem to move at extremely high speeds and it can be difficult to track them.

To do this, the researchers utilized two meteor stations: One in Kyiv and the other 120 kilometers away in the village of Vinarivka in the southern Kyiv Oblast.

Using this, they were able to to track a number of UAPs, each of which moved at incredibly fast speeds and some of which were estimated to be between three and 12 meters in size.

However, the study did not give any indication as to what these UAPs might be.

Background: UAPs, UFOs, aliens, NASA and military security

UAPs and UFOs have been the subject of considerable interest over the past several decades, especially due to their perceived links with aliens. This is despite the fact that, as of yet, there exists no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial.

But part of the reason this misunderstanding persists is the fact that, traditionally, any information about UFOs and UAPs were kept classified and the public ill-informed about these observations – and this is something that is only recently beginning to change.

There is an obvious reason why so much has been classified surrounding UAPs: Military security.

While the public perception of UAPs is the possible existence of aliens, from a defense perspective, the biggest worry is that these observations might represent new military technology used by a foreign power.

But it is for this reason why the study of this phenomenon has typically been placed in the military sector such as by the US Defense Department.

NASA, however, is looking to change that, with a new team having been formed to study this phenomenon.