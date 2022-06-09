The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA to study UFOs, mysterious phenomena, in a new independent study

The study will be done from a scientific perspective and will focus on identifying available data, collecting future data and seeing how that can progress our understanding of UAPs forward.

By AARON REICH
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 18:37

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 18:44
Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The truth is out there, and NASA is going to find it.

The US space agency announced Thursday that it is commissioning a new independent study on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the more recent scientific description of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The study will be done from a scientific perspective and will focus on identifying available data, collecting future data and seeing how that can progress our understanding of UAPs forward more.

UAPs

UAPs, as mentioned earlier, are commonly linked to UFOs. However, there is a minor difference between them – UFOs are specifically objects while UAPs are any observed event in the sky that cannot be identified. 

UFO (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) UFO (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Both overall have been the subject of considerable interest over the past several decades, especially due to their perceived links with aliens. This is despite the fact that, as of yet, there exists no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial. 

But part of the reason this misunderstanding persists is the fact that, traditionally, any information about UFOs and UAPs was kept classified and the public ill-informed about these observations – and this is something that is only recently beginning to change.

So why is this?

There is an obvious reason why so much has been classified surrounding UAPs: Military security.

While the public perception of UAPs is the possible existence of aliens, from a defense perspective, the biggest worry is that these observations might represent new military technology used by a foreign power. 

But it is for this reason why the study of this phenomenon has typically been placed in the military sector such as by the US Defense Department.

But NASA is looking to change that.

This new study will be done through NASA, an agency not part of the US Defense Department's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force or its successor, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group. 

However, NASA is not operating under the assumption that UAPs are aliens. Rather, they hope to study unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere which could pose a risk to aircraft safety

“NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a statement. “We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”

“We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”

Thomas Zurbuchen

And as is the case with NASA, its findings won't be hushed up or made confidential, to be kept hidden away for decades. Rather, as is always the case with NASA, its findings will be made available to the public – something confirmed in a statement by Daniel Evens, the NASA official responsible for orchestrating this study.

The study is expected to take nine months. 

"It is wonderful that NASA and scientists will be engaged in unraveling the nature of UAP," noted Prof. Avi Loeb, an Israeli-American astrophysicist and former head of Harvard University's Astronomy Department.

Loeb is one of the leading voices in the mainstream scientific community advocating for the search for extraterrestrial life. He is also leading the Galileo Project, a private scientific initiative using a unified telescope network to see if mankind is truly not alone in the universe. He has also long advocated that UFO and UAP studies be conducted in the scientific sector.

"It is a fishing expedition and we will end up with a mixed bag of natural and human-made objects," Loeb said in an email regarding NASA's new study. "But even if we have high-quality data on a single object that demonstrates something else, such as an extraterrestrial technological origin, it would represent the most important discovery in human history."

NASA's astrobiology

While the object of this mission is to study UAPs and is not necessarily tied to aliens, that is not to say that NASA has wholly disregarded the possibility of looking for signs of life in space.

Indeed, as the agency noted, they possess a very active astrobiology program with the goal of finding signs of life in outer space.

This effort will be made easier with the use of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope to find signs of life and biosignatures on distant exoplanets.

This is a developing story.



Tags science NASA UFO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by