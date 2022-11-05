The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Immigration among Neolithic people caused Mesopotamia to be genetically diverse - study

Findings show that Çayönü was a genetically diverse population because it carried mixed ancestry from the west and east sides of the Fertile Crescent - caused by immigration.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 19:49
Cranial features of the cay008 toddler. (photo credit: Altınışık et al.)
Cranial features of the cay008 toddler.
(photo credit: Altınışık et al.)

New data on people living in Mesopotamia in the Neolithic period shows how immigration caused the land to be genetically diverse, according to a recent study conducted by Turkish researchers.

The study, which was published in Science Advances on Friday, presented 13 different ancient genomes between 8500 to 7500 BCE  from Pre-Pottery Neolithic Çayönü in the Tigris river.

“The question has remained as to whether this cultural dynamism was driven by large-scale population circulation at the site, especially through connections with distant regions of the Fertile Crescent, or whether it purely reflected the local community's ingenuity,” said N. Ezgi Altınışık, first author of the study. “Our 13 ancient genomes, the largest sample produced yet from this region, allowed us to finally address this.”

“The question has remained as to whether this cultural dynamism was driven by large-scale population circulation at the site, especially through connections with distant regions of the Fertile Crescent, or whether it purely reflected the local community's ingenuity."

N. Ezgi Altınışık

Findings show that Çayönü was a genetically diverse population because it carried mixed ancestry from the west and east sides of the Fertile Crescent - caused by immigration. The cultural dynamics in Upper Mesopotamia are also likely due to its fertile lands and its interregional demographic connections.

Other findings include how communities in the area were organized along biological family lines and that the eastern gene flow to Anatolia in the Neolithic period is likely traced back to Upper Mesopotamia.

An aerial view of date palm trees by the banks of the Euphrates in the heart of ancient Mesopotamia, near the site of Babylon in Iraq May 12, 2006. (credit: REUTERS) An aerial view of date palm trees by the banks of the Euphrates in the heart of ancient Mesopotamia, near the site of Babylon in Iraq May 12, 2006. (credit: REUTERS)

How did the researchers arrive at these conclusions?

The researchers extracted 14 people's DNA that was discovered in a burial site in Çayönü. Two of the 14 are said to be twins, which ends up being 13 different genomes.

The group also looks at 76 people who were buried together and showed that they were all related upon further analysis, which encouraged researchers to hypothesize that co-burial practices were enforced among family members in the Neolithic period.



Tags history scientific study immigration dna prehistoric
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by