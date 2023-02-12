The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Which nations are most prepared to survive a nuclear war?

“This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper,” wrote T.S Eliot in his 1925 poem, The Hollow Men, 20 years before the first successful test of the nuclear bomb.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 17:46

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 17:52
Artistic rendition of a nuclear blast (photo credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)
Artistic rendition of a nuclear blast
(photo credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)

In the event of a global nuclear catastrophe, researchers predict that pockets of survivors will endure, at least for a time, particularly in island nations such as New Zealand, Australia, the Solomon Islands, Iceland and Vanuatu.

The study was published in Risk Analysis, a peer-reviewed academic journal.

Surviving the nuclear fallout

The focus of the study, rather than centering on the initial event of an abrupt sunlight reduction scenario (ASRS) such as a nuclear blast, is on the hardiness of different nations in the aftermath.

The hardiness of these nations was largely assessed based on their resilience to the cascading effects of an ASRS beyond the disruption of agricultural systems around the world. “Cascading effects” refers to the chain reactions that would likely occur as a result of the initial disrupting effects of an ASRS.

Glenorchy, New Zealand (credit: FLICKR) Glenorchy, New Zealand (credit: FLICKR)

The researchers identify their goals in the study as to identify the island nation societies that are most likely to be able to weather an ASRS such as a nuclear winter. They then analyzed how the self-sufficient food production systems of these societies could continue functioning under nuclear winter conditions and how well other critical societal systems would fare against the inherent degrading effect of the prolonged disruption of an ASRS.

Additionally, they used New Zealand as their case study to evaluate how resilient its various systems would make the island nation to an ASRS.

It is our hypothesis that island nations, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere, would typically suffer less from ASRS,” the researcher wite. They theorize that intricate social structure and use of technology may endure on such islands and, said societies, could raise the likelihood of a global recovery. “We now test this hypothesis with our food threshold analysis, island profiles, and case study.”

The study identifies numerous potential consequences of such an event in the realms of health, infrastructure/energy, food/water, society and climate/environment.

The study suggests that these consequences would probably not be evenly distributed for numerous reasons. The northern hemisphere would likely be hit harder as nuclear detonations would likely mostly occur in the northern hemisphere near population centers, temperature declines would be more dramatic there, and lower rates of food self-sufficiency.

Even those nations thought to be more resilient to the event of a nuclear winter have their vulnerabilities, however. For instance, the study’s authors write of New Zealand that “severely at risk from nuclear war due to its dependence on trade, energy imports, and the intricate interdependence of societal systems.” 

Australia also, while enjoying many of New Zealand’s strengths, may find itself a more likely target for nuclear attack due to its relationships with the US and the UK.

Still, island nations, in addition to their favorable geographic positioning, have many distinct advantages.

For example, Australia produces an enormous abundance of food that would be more than enough to feed itself as well as more than three times the energy it requires. Indonesia also has complete energy self-sufficiency. 

Many island nations also score well in social and political cohesion and stability.



Tags Nuclear food australia new zealand nuclear bomb trade energy scientific study
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by