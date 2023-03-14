The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

No monkey business: Great apes spin around to get themselves high - study

Throughout human history, people have always sought ways to achieve an altered state of mind by getting high. It seems great apes may have done this too.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 12:48
A mountain gorilla in the Volcano National Park. (photo credit: ATZMON DAGAN)
A mountain gorilla in the Volcano National Park.
(photo credit: ATZMON DAGAN)

Humanity's closest relatives, the great apes, could be more similar to us than we thought: They're even able to get themselves high, according to a new study.

The study sheds light on another shared behavior between humans and some of our closest relatives on the evolutionary tree - gorillas, chimpanzees, and orangutans - and the findings were published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Primates.

And yes, it turns out that trying to achieve an altered state of mind may just run in the family.

Stoned since the stone age: A history of humans getting high

Throughout human history, people have always sought ways to achieve an altered state of mind through a variety of means. These can range from sophisticated methods like synthesizing drugs to ingesting psychoactive substances in plants and fungi. In one case documented by an Israeli researcher in 2021, prehistoric humans could have achieved a psychedelic experience by sitting in caves and lighting the entrance on fire, with the subsequent oxygen depletion causing hypoxia, which in turn causes an altered state of mind.

A chimpanzee. One of the closest animals to humans on the evolutionary ladder (illustrative). (credit: Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr) A chimpanzee. One of the closest animals to humans on the evolutionary ladder (illustrative). (credit: Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr)

In layman's terms, people have always sought ways of getting high.

This has long been seen by many as a uniquely human trait. However, this isn't actually the case. In fact, there are a number of other types of animals that enjoy achieving an altered state of mind. These include reports of wallabies in Australia raiding medical poppy fields to get high on opium, reindeer eating psychedelic mushrooms, elephants getting drunk on Marula tree fruit and of course, cats and catnip.

And then, of course, there are primates. Great apes like gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans can be seen in viral videos on YouTube spinning around, essentially getting high and in an altered state.

And it was actually these YouTube videos that helped inspire the researchers behind this study. 

Great apes and getting high: Going bananas and getting spun

The researchers analyzed a vast number of videos on YouTube, spotting these great apes spinning multiple times, sometimes 1.5 times per second, in a way that they noted was similar to Muslim Sufi whirling dervishes, which itself is meant to induce a trance-like state. 

This works because the spinning causes neuronal cross-signaling, which helps induce dizziness, light-headedness, feelings of elation and other altered states of mind and perception.

Because of similar inner ear anatomy between humans and great apes as well as relatively similar body size, it is possible, if not likely, that spinning like this could induce the same altered state of mind in great apes as it does in humans.

Now, here is why this is so interesting.

Wild chimpanzee Fiona shows a leaf to her mother. (credit: Dr. Claudia Wilke, University of York) Wild chimpanzee Fiona shows a leaf to her mother. (credit: Dr. Claudia Wilke, University of York)

Humans get high and/or drunk, as do some animals. But apes are another story.

True, there are many documented instances of apes getting drunk by consuming fruit filled with alcohol. However, there is no evidence indicating that they did this for the sake of getting drunk, rather than due to the high caloric value of the alcohol-filled food.

Getting high to evolve or evolving to get high?

Figuring out the reason for their alcohol consumption is important, as it has long been a question of some researchers as to whether an altered state of mind helped shape the course of evolution and the development of the modern human mind, or if humans only started trying to get high after evolution.

Calculating the apes in the videos showed that they were spinning at speeds that could get one high. 

While this is far from definitive proof, the researchers argue that this is still a proof of concept and that it is definitively something that is highly possible, as great apes have the necessary anatomy for it to be possible, as well as the intelligence to do so on their own without any human intervention – and one of the videos was of gorillas in the wild, rather than captivity.

However, it also raises more questions, such as whether this is something done only by specific individuals or by all apes, or if it is for a specific purpose or just recreational. 

More research on apes getting high by spinning could help fill the gaps. This could perhaps be facilitated by giving apes in captivity better access to methods for getting high, such as children's playground equipment like merry-go-rounds – something that some zoos have reportedly done already.

But overall, this study shows that there are grounds for further research in seeing the evolutionary history of getting high, in how it could have shaped human evolution and the many benefits it can bring for helping maintain mental well-being and overall mood.



Tags animals science scientific study gorilla
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by