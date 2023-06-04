The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Researchers create tool to combat gender bias in children's stories

Out of 33,577 events analyzed in the study, 69% were linked to male characters, while 31% were connected to female characters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 03:01
Artificial Intelligence illustrative. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Artificial Intelligence illustrative.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In a new study published on the arXiv preprint server, a team of researchers from Northeastern University, University of California Los Angeles and IBM Research have unveiled an artificial intelligence framework capable of identifying gender bias and stereotypes in children's storybooks.

Their peer-reviewed study sheds light on the pervasive nature of gender biases within classic fairy tales like Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

For decades, scholars and educators have discussed the impact of fairy tales on children, particularly young girls and their portrayal of sociocultural roles. These tales often depict princesses in need of rescue by handsome princes, perpetuating gender stereotypes and limiting the aspirations of young girls.

What is their goal?

The team, led by Associate Professor Dakuo Wang from Northeastern University, aimed to create an AI-driven tool that could analyze storybooks and flag instances of gender bias and stereotypes. Their ultimate goal is to encourage the development of more inclusive and empowering narratives for children.

An illustration of Red Riding Hood meeting the wolf. (credit: PIXABAY) An illustration of Red Riding Hood meeting the wolf. (credit: PIXABAY)

Wang expressed his motivation, saying, "If we can develop a technology to automatically detect or flag those kinds of gender biases and stereotypes, then it can at least serve as a guardrail or safety net not just for ancient fairy tales but the new stories being written and created every day today."

This research evolved from the team's ongoing exploration of how AI can aid language learning skills in young children. To conduct their analysis, the researchers amassed a diverse collection of hundreds of stories from around the world.

The researchers collaborated with a group of education experts, including teachers and scholars, to generate a set of questions and answers that would measure children's learning from these stories. Through this process, they discovered the stubborn presence of gender stereotypes in all the tales.

While previous studies focused on superficial levels of bias, such as identifying specific word pairings that reinforce gender norms, Wang and his team aimed to dig deeper. They concentrated on "temporal narrative event chains," examining the sequence of events and actions experienced or undertaken by characters within the stories.

Wang explained, "It's actually the experience and the action that defines who this person is, and those actions influence our readers about what [they] should do or shouldn't do to mimic that fictional character."

Employing automated processes, the researchers extracted character names, genders and events from the collected stories. They then arranged the events into chains for each character and categorized them accordingly. Each event was meticulously analyzed and assigned an odds ratio to determine it frequency of association with male or female characters.

Out of 33,577 events analyzed in the study, 69% were linked to male characters, while 31% were connected to female characters. Events associated with female characters were predominantly associated with domestic tasks, such as grooming, cleaning, cooking and sewing. In contrast, events related to male characters often revolved around concepts of success, failure, or aggression.

With this wealth of data, Wang and his team developed a sophisticated natural language processing tool capable of identifying bias in event chains, surpassing the analysis of individual events alone.

The researchers envision their tool being utilized not only by researchers by also by writers, publishers and creators of children's stories. By simply uploading their initial drafts into the tool, these individuals can receive a score or meter indicating potential gender biases and suggestions for improvement.



Tags education children Gender Artificial intelligence research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by