Hebrew U study reveals how 'mentalization' can improve kids' education

Parents’ good mentalization skills foster a more impactful and positive learning experience for children, a research team from the Hebrew University recently uncovered, the university announced earlier this month.

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have discovered new insights into what helps or hinders parents when supporting their children's schoolwork. Led by Dr. Naama Gershy and PhD student Racheli Cohen, along with Prof. Maayan Davidov, the study explored why many parents struggle with helping their children with homework.

By studying 101 Israeli parents and their elementary-aged kids, the researchers found that parents' emotions and how well they understand their children's feelings, a skill normally called "mentalization," play a significant role in how helpful they can be in their kids' education.

Researchers found that parents who are good at mentalization tend to be more supportive and create a better learning environment.

This, in turn, encourages children to work independently and stay motivated.

On the other hand, parents who struggle to manage their emotions often show frustration, which may make doing homework a stressful experience and reduce a child's interest in learning.

Mentalization skills enhance support and academic outcomes

Research leader Dr. Naama Gershy explained that the research helps understand how parents’ feelings and thoughts may affect their involvement in their children’s education.

She also emphasized, "Understanding these factors can help develop strategies that improve parent-child interactions during homework, and hence increase parental ability to support and encourage their children’s learning.”

In light of the results, the research team suggested that parents training programs and educational strategies to improve the parents’ mentalization skills have the potential to improve parental support while fostering better academic results for the kids.