For the first time, astronomers have successfully observed the magnetic field surrounding a young star believed to have planets forming around it, according to a study earlier this month.

The findings were published in the peer-review journal Nature Astronomy in February.

An international team of astronomers led by Satoshi Ohashi at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe the protoplanetary disk around HD 142527, a young star located 512 light-years away in the direction of the Lupus constellation.

Planets originate from protoplanetary disks, circulating disks of gas and dust that develop around young stars.

The formation begins as dust grains collide and gradually clump together, forming larger structures. Various forces, including magnetism, influence the movement of the dust grains. However, detecting magnetic fields in protoplanetary disks has been challenging—until now. An illustrative image of a man looking up at the starry sky. (credit: IAN CHEN/UNSPLASH)

Finding a "fingerprint" among the stars

The observatory's team of astronomers successfully located the magnetic fields around the HD 142527 star, where planets are presumed to be forming. The study found that dust grains in the disk were consistent with the magnetic field lines, enabling them to pinpoint and study the otherwise invisible magnetic structure.

By studying the alignment of dust particles, astronomers were able to map the three-dimensional “fingerprint” structure of the star’s magnetic field. This discovery could significantly enhance our understanding of how planets take shape.

The research suggested that this newly mapped magnetic structure may contribute to strong turbulence within the protoplanetary disk, which could potentially impact the planet formation process.

The astronomers believed that the method of dusting for a young star’s magnetic fingerprint is applicable to other disks as well. The team hopes to use this approach on more stars in the future and measure the magnetic field closer to the star to gain a clearer understanding of the magnetic conditions where planets are developing.