Israeli researchers find the perfect temperature to save avocados

The demand for avocados , both healthy and delicious, is skyrocketing globally. But the rise in temperature due to global warming has led to a shortage of the popular plant, which is considered tropical and needs a certain temperature and a lot of water to survive.

Researchers at Israel's MIGAL Institute and Or Shapira Volcani Research Institute have found the temperature threshold to keep young Hass avocados, which accounts for 85% of global avocado commerce, plant leaves healthy. The research was published the scientific journal Plants.

Young potted plants were subjected to different temperature gradients in a controlled-climate chamber, according to the study. The results showed that the plants were gradually damaged from 49 °C, until severely and irreversibly damaged at 53 °C. Thus, implying that the heat stress threshold for young Hass avocado plants is between 49–51 °C under low light intensity.

Israel exports about 45% of its avocado produce. AGROMASHOV

The study warned that extreme heat from global warming could lead to global food insecurity impacting more than avocados, including fruit trees and citrus.