Virtual eSIMs to make calling easier for Israeli travelers

For Israelis traveling abroad, one of the annoying tasks needed before the flight is ordering an overseas phone and data package. That could change within the coming months.

Global1Sim offers virtual eSIM cards that can be sent online and provide super-flexible global cellular packages for customers. The technology is currently used in numerous markets abroad, and will be available in Israel within the coming months under the context of cellular reforms being implemented by the Communications Ministry.

“It’s a virtual SIM card. You just scan the QR code you receive, and you are immediately connected to a new phone line, said Itzik Cohen, Global1Sim’s CEO. “It is compatible with many of the newer phone models, and has developed a lot in the past two years. In the past, it was a challenge to send people SIM cards by mail, but now it can all be done online.”

Users can choose from a variety of packages online, from NIS 65 per month for data only to NIS 99 per month for a plan that includes an American phone number, full cellular service in Israel, global data, and 150 minutes of voice calls from anywhere in the world.

“When you buy a travel package from your Israeli cellular provider, it costs more, and you have to select which country you want the plan for,” Cohen said. “The companies sell you the packages they want to offer, not what you need. With this, you can save money and get service in 175 countries around the world automatically.”

That makes it a perfect solution for Israelis who travel abroad frequently,” Cohen said. “You can travel around America for a month, and use this instead of Partner or Cellcom to make calls or get SMS notifications from your accounts in Israel.”

Global1Sim was founded in 2005, offering communications solutions for businesses and consumers in 13 countries. The company has tens of thousands of accounts abroad, but has never done marketing in Israel.

“We are starting to get some clients via word of mouth, but we won’t start our marketing campaign for a few months,” Cohen said. “We will be the first ones offering this in Israel, and I believe it will be big.”