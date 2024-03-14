Schumer: Netanyahu obstaculiza paz, Israel necesita elecciones
Schumer identificó a Netanyahu como uno de los cuatro principales obstáculos para lograr una paz duradera en Oriente Medio.
if(catID != 151){
var cont = `Take Israel home with the new
Jerusalem Post Store
Shop now >>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
var divWithLink = document.getElementById("premium-link");
if(divWithLink !== null && divWithLink !== 'undefined')
{
divWithLink.style.border = "solid 1px #cb0f3e";
divWithLink.style.textAlign = "center";
divWithLink.style.marginBottom = "40px";
divWithLink.style.marginTop = "40px";
divWithLink.style.width = "728px";
divWithLink.style.backgroundColor = "#3c4860";
divWithLink.style.color = "#ffffff";
}
}
(function (v, i){
});