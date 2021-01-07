The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
2021 Travel News: Find the Best Value Family Days Out with New Price Comparison

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 7, 2021 17:26
(photo credit: TRIP INDICATOR)
As world came to a full stop last year, everyone looked in the mirror to reflect on how can be travel safe and responsibly in new year 2021. According to a new travel sentiment survey by Generali Global Assistance, as a result, nearly 54% are dreaming of travel and actively planning for 2021.
The Easter and summer holiday season is experiencing significant growth in the new year as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. While cultural attractions, themed sightseeing tours, kids activities, hisotry & wine day trips and outdoor activites across the world are also adopting new measures and admitting limited numbers to adhere to social distancing and safety measures put in place by authorities.
This can make finding the right cultural attractions, sightseeing tours and day out’s at the right price extremely challenging. Tripindicator.com is new price comparison website can help families, tourists, daytrippers and holidaymakers find a range of options  for great days to meet all budgets.
A different kind of comparison site
Unlike other price comparison sites which focus only on flights, hotels and car hire,Tripindicator.com is the first price comparison website offering consumers a way to find the best priced cultural attractions, private skip the line sightseeing tours, themed history tours, wine day trips and outdoor activities without trawling through various websites.
Tripindicator.com covers a huge range of fun options from hop on hop off bus, to cultural sight tours, private skip the line museum tours, cruise tours, outdoor activities, private day trips,  a variety of tours on foot, bike or other means, plus a vast array of activities.
No need to trawl through different websites or spend hours on hold to find the best Easter activities at the best price. Visitors to Tripindicator can simply browse through the different categories on the site to compare prices on a wide range of trips, tours and tourist hot spots.
The price is right - and right at your fingertips
Cash-conscious families, tourists and holidaymakers can discover the best value sightseeing and day out’s throughout the world destination with new travel comparison website Tripindicator.com
  • First ever dedicated price comparison website for cultural attractions & private skip the line sightseeing tours, baot tours, kids actvities, outdoor actvities, themed & wine day trips in the UK, Eupore, US and global tourist hotspots
  • In conjunction with world’s leading activites suppliers like Viator, Tiqets, Ticketbar, GetYourGuide, Civitatis, Klook, and Manawa.
  • This brand new site is incredibly user friendly and features over 20 trip categories to help visitors find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.
  • Aims to give an economic boost to beleaguered tourist industry
Tripindicator.com is committed to saving time and money by offering consumers a quick and easy way to find fun all it takes is a few clicks to find the perfect Easter or summer activities for singles, couples and families.
Passport to the best overseas prices
Those venturing heading overseas this Easter or summer, use Tripindicator.com to find interesting and exciting sightseeing tours, day out activites including culinary discoveries in Lyon, a private hidden-gems walking tour in Vienna, lush lobster in Lyon, fancy a walking tour of Warsaw or skipping-the-line tours to top destinations like Dubai, Rome, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona,  Madrid, Milan, New York as well as Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the USA.
There are more than 20 categories to make finding an activity or attraction even easier. It also offers a very handy ‘comparison’ guide for destinations or the types of days out – such as  skip the line attractions or sightseeing tours, day out’s activites so travellers can make the perfect choice and  fantastic savings on days out  activities.
 As Tripindicator is dedicated to helping to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all of its leisure partners have been carefully selected to ensure that crucial health and safety measures are in place.
About Tripindicator.com
Launched by Reddy Yattapu of London-based Smooth Move Consultancy, Tripindicator.com is the first ever comparison site for day trips and tourist attractions.  Quick, easy, user friendly - and free to use, Tripindicator.com provides price comparisons on thousands of trips and activities at the click of a button. 
Founder, Reddy, says, “There are lots of websites for flights, hotels and car rentals comparison but not one which enables families and tourists to compare ticket prices of sightseeing tours and attractions.”
“Families and tourists can spend a small fortune organising days out and activities when on holiday or travelling and this is a very easy way for them to find the best value.”
“This really will make a difference to those holiday budgets, while attractions will also feel the benefit with increased footfall. This really should be a boost for everyone.”
“We have brought all this together by comparing the leading websites and will be adding more as Tripindicator.com is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attractions tickets comparison site.”
We’re hoping that this will provide a boost to everyone; consumers and businesses alike.”
Tripindicator.com also provides price comparisons for airport transfers, car hire via economy bookings and accommodation via booking.com.  It also has practical information including guides to the best airport to fly to global destinations and terminal guides to 165 airports.
Tripindicator.com is mobile friendly and plans for an app are in development.
Company contact:
Contact Name: Reddy Yattapu
Email: contact@tripindicator.com
Website: https://www.tripindicator.com/
 


Reporters' Tweets

