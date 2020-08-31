The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
4 Ways Crawl Space Issues Can Negatively Impact Your Home

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
AUGUST 31, 2020 08:19
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Your crawl space is an area of your home that you probably rarely think about. If you’re like most homeowners, crawl space problems likely rarely cross your mind. However, the truth is that if you have problems in your crawl space, that’s a concern.
Problems in your crawl space will emanate through the entirety of your home, even if you don’t realize it. Here are four of the most prominent ways in which crawl space problems can have a serious impact on your home’s health.
 
1. Mold, Mildew, and Moisture
One of the most prominent problems many people have with their crawl space is that of moisture. However, when you allow moisture to propagate through your crawl space, it inevitably leads to other problems, most notably mold and mildew.
Although mold and mildew aren’t necessarily toxic all by themselves, that doesn’t mean it’s safe to be around mold and mildew. They can still trigger allergies and respiratory infections, which means it’s a good idea to fix your crawl space problems as soon as possible, especially if you’re dealing with moisture.
 
2. The Stack Effect
Another prominent problem with crawl space concerns is the stack effect. This describes a specific effect that occurs when you have an entry for air at the bottom and the top of your home. Air enters your home through the crawl space. As it starts to warm up, it rises through your home, taking dust and mold spores with it. Then, it exits through the top of your home.
The reason the stack effect is so dangerous is because when that air rises, it’s taking bits and pieces of whatever’s in your crawl space with it. At best, this is small bits of dust and dirt that can irritate allergies. At worst, it includes pest droppings and mold spores that can seriously harm your family. Encapsulating your crawl space can fix this.
 
3. Wood Rot and Joint Deterioration
Mold and mildew aren’t the only things that thrive in high moisture. Another high-moisture lover is wood rot, a horribly destructive fungus that spreads through mold dramatically. In fact, many experts remove wood spurs multiple feet away from the last visible wood rot spores because of how tremendously wood rot can spread.
Wood rot can lead to deterioration of the floor joints, which is a huge safety hazard. The best way to avoid it is to keep the moisture levels in your home low. That, in turn, works best with crawl space encapsulation and other methods of waterproofing.
 
4. Difficulty in Diagnosing Crawl Space Problems
The last problem is one that sort of plays into itself. When you have an unhealthy crawl space, you’re also more likely to have a tough time diagnosing your crawl space problems. That’s because the crawl space will likely have debris and dirt in it, which can hamper your ability to see into the crawl space.
If you have visible crawl space concerns, a crawl space expert is going to want to tackle those first. From there, you can start to decide on your approach. Chances are, you’ll start to notice other crawl space concerns that weren’t quite as obvious.
 
How Can I Fix My Crawl Space Issues?
Fixing crawl space issues can sound like a daunting task, largely because many homeowners never really think about their crawl spaces. The good news is that there are people whose whole job revolves around helping you with crawl space problems. All you have to do is get in contact with a crawl space repair expert.
When you talk to a crawl space repair expert, you’ll quickly learn more about your crawl space and about what problems you may be experiencing. You’ll also be able to get more information about secondary crawl space problems that you may never have thought of before. This way, you’ll be able to have a healthy and happy home overall.
 
Conclusion
Clearly, it’s important to take your crawl space seriously. The problem is that many people don’t know how to diagnose problems in their crawl spaces. Most people don’t have the necessary training to recognize and respond to crawl space issues, which is exactly why you should instead turn to the experts.
If you’ve never had a crawl space inspection, now is the time. It’s not enough to just assume that your home is healthy and safe. You should contact a crawl space repair expert to learn more about your crawl space’s health and make sure you’re at an ideal level.


