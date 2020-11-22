The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

5 Important Questions to Ask Your Software Development Partner

Deciding to outsource software development is a big commitment – one that comes with significant risks.

By PAUL LITMAN  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 12:23
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Deciding to outsource software development is a big commitment – one that comes with significant risks. When you plan to hand over your project to a third-party software company, there is a lot at stake for you and things can go south because of poor decision-making. The first step of successful outsourcing is to select the right outsourcing partner for your project.

Imagine you have a big software development project and you are looking for the right software partner to outsource it to. Ideally, you need a partner that is experienced and reliable, and has sound knowledge of your business model. But you also need a software development company that offers the most well-priced services and adequate post-completion support and maintenance. You need a partner that is right in every aspect. So here are five important questions you need to ask to select the right software development partner.

1) Have they worked on similar projects in the past?
When assessing the competence of software development service providers, it is crucial to ask about their past projects. The breadth of their experience can be key to the success of your project. You can also get an overall idea about the skill level of your potential partner by looking at their experience. Your software partner should present a few examples of projects they completed in the recent past for reference. Study their case studies and product demos to gauge their skills and ability to understand client requirements and build applications that fully meet them.

Client references are as important as past projects. Previous clients can be a credible source of information about the company. Speaking to present and past clients and looking at client reviews on online directories like Clutch and GoodFirms are two good ways to evaluate the track record of the software company.

2) What is their process and project management style?
This an important question to ask your software partner because there are different software development methodologies and project management styles. This determines the level of involvement they require from the client throughout the development process.

Most companies follow a mix of agile and waterfall methodologies. It is better to discuss their process and management style up-front to have a clear idea of the level of involvement and feedback they expect from you.

3) How much does software development cost?
If you have a pre-set software development budget (which you should), then the cost of development is something you must discuss with your software partner. Cost and time overrun only occur when companies do not set a realistic budget or fail to clearly communicate it to their software partners.

The cost of software development services can vary depending on several factors and a software company can't quote the exact cost of development before initiating the project. However, an experienced software provider should be able to provide you with a realistic estimate of the final cost after evaluating your requirements. Have a thorough conversation about cost with all the software companies you are considering and compare their pricing to select a company that fits your budget.

4) What is their team composition and expertise?
A dedicated development team will likely be assigned for your project by the software company that will work with you during the project lifecycle. To avoid any negative surprises later, it is crucial to discuss the resources that will be working on your project. You should also ask for the resumes of members who will be working on your team to assess the technical capabilities of the team that will be responsible for your project.

5) What will happen after your project is completed?
Thinking ahead is important if you want a successful partnership with your software provider during and after the completion of your project. It is necessary to ask the software company about the terms of deployment, documentation, and intellectual property rights for the application that they will develop for you. It is equally important to discuss the scope of post-launch services they can offer, such as support, maintenance, and training if necessary.

Wrapping Up!
Software development outsourcing requires due diligence and a healthy round of questions with your potential software partner(s) will help you comprehensively assess them and make the right choice.

The above set of questions will help you evaluate and choose the right software development company for your project that can deliver a quality software product, making your time and monetary investment worthwhile. 



Tags business social networking Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis deserve a leader who stands by their word, no shticks and tricks By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by