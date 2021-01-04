The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

5 Success Tips from successful entrepreneur Allan Hu

Achieving full-fledged success at an early age is no easy task.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 21:37
(photo credit: ALLAN HU)
(photo credit: ALLAN HU)
Achieving full-fledged success at an early age is no easy task. Very few make the grade; even fewer start with absolutely nothing and manage to attain entrepreneurial success at the young age of 22. Allan Hu is one such entrepreneur who believes that hard work and good luck have helped him reach where he is today.
Finding your fortune and making a successful splash in the world takes ambition, hard work, creativity, resilience, and an ironclad sense of self-belief. He also had some hard and fast rules he believes are integral for success. He's condensed his insights into five tips he believes will prove invaluable for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.  
Perseverance Will Be Rewarded 
If at first, you don't succeed, dust yourself off, calculate the damage, and try a different approach. Rarely anyone makes a million from their first business venture, it takes perseverance and a tough skin to be a real success. 
Have Faith in Yourself 
When you doubt your abilities, you hesitate, and when you hesitate, you'll fail. Fear is the rot that sets in when you lack faith in yourself. It paralyzes action and dynamic decision making. Being an entrepreneur is all about taking risks and backing yourself every single time. Self-belief is all-important and the seed from which everything else grows. 
Diversity is the Name Of The Game 
You need plenty of irons in the fire and strings to your bow to make it as an entrepreneur. Diversity is key in the modern world. Don't be afraid to dip your toe in the water of various industries and fields. The knowledge and skills you pick up in one area can be used elsewhere in a whole host of innovative ways. 
Challenge Yourself
In any line of work, it's important to stay match fit and match ready by constantly challenging yourself, even during quiet periods. However, when you're an entrepreneur, you need to bring your 'A' game to the table every time. Keep setting yourself new and daunting challenges to stay on your toes and one step ahead of your rivals. Remember, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. 
You Need a Little Help from Lady Luck 
As a professional poker player, I know all too well how even the most skillful player can benefit enormously from a little bit of luck. The same applies to the business world. If you put yourself in the right positions, a little bit of luck can make all the difference. They say fortune favors the brave, well so too does lady luck, so get out there and be bold, be bright, and most importantly, be successful.
 
 


Tags business Businessman Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by