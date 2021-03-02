5 Tips While Waiting for a Towing Service

No one ever expects their car to break down in the middle of the road on a busy day but then, it inevitably happens for several reasons. Sadly, not many car owners are prepared for when this happens, so they end up looking confused and devastated. Michael, the owner of Towing Company in Los Angeles, CA , says that although many people are unprepared to be stranded by the roadside, they can still find a way around making the most of the time they spend while waiting for a towing service.

Here are some of the things you can do while waiting.

Move to a Safe Spot

Some people get so devastated once their car stops that they just leave it on a major highway, which isn’t safe, as it could cause major traffic or road accidents. You want to avoid extra damages at all costs and the best way to do that is to move your car from the highway to a safe spot. There are exceptions, like in some accidents, where it’s not safe to move the car and in cases like this, you can leave it in the middle of the road and follow the next step.

Turn on Hazard Lights

Turning on your hazard lights is helpful in situations where you can’t move your car from the road and even if you were able to, the hazard lights tell other drivers that there’s something wrong. This will help prevent accidents, as it alerts other drivers ahead of time. Several studies have shown how effective hazard systems are in avoiding rear-end crashes . If for some reason, you can’t turn on your hazard lights, use the car hazard warning triangle or tie something red to your car to increase visibility

Call Relevant Authorities

Ensure you have first contacted an efficient towing company, like the www.pinktowingofsm.com, so you don’t end up waiting for long hours. If you were involved in an accident, you can also report the case to relevant authorities as you wait. For example, you have to report to the police as soon as possible, to get a case number which might be helpful in the long run, especially for your insurance company.

Get Your Emergency Kit

Emergency kits are great in situations like this and if you don’t already have one, consider putting a kit together. This kit could include water, blanket, ice scraper, wipes, tissue, flashlight, and any other thing you think you might need in case of an emergency.

Remove Valuables and Stay Calm

Remove valuable items from your car while you wait. It’s not uncommon to see people forget important items in their cars because their thoughts are distorted with what just happened and they need a rescue as soon as possible. Regardless, make it a conscious effort to look through your car and remove all your documents or any other valuable thing that would cost you later should you lose it. Then, stay calm and wait for your tow truck to arrive or you could even stay in your car if it’s safe.

If you ever find yourself stranded while waiting for a tow vehicle, try these tips to make the best use of your wait time.