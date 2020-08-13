The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
8 Simple Tips for Finding the Best Personal Injury Lawyer

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
AUGUST 13, 2020 13:08
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
California accounts for 11% of the country's automobile-related deaths. Now, if you are injured in an accident in California, it is important to find a lawyer to help you get compensation.
However, finding the right and trustworthy lawyer can be somehow challenging since there are many lawyers in California.
Fortunately, we have gathered 8 simple tips to help you find the best personal injury lawyer. 
  1. Identify the Kind of Help You Need
Bear in mind that not all lawyers focus on handling personal injury cases. Some are best for defending victims injured in car accidents while others are great at workers' compensation lawsuits. 
So, you should narrow down your needs and identify what injury support is relevant to your situation. Once you know what kind of help you need, you can easily find the best lawyer.
  1. Consult from Friends and Family
Your friends and family are the kinds of people you trust, and they cannot mislead you.
Getting referrals from relatives and friends is a great way to find the best lawyer. If they have ever used a personal injury lawyer's services, they may recommend them or not, based on the experienced they had.
You can also get referrals from other lawyers you already know who deal with other matters.
  1. Research and Interview Several Lawyers
What you get from referrals may not be enough for to make a decision. Go the extra mile of researching best lawyers online. Read also the reviews online from clients who have used their services.
Select a few lawyers who you think are relevant and go ahead on interviewing them. Some lawyers may not take the first consultation on the phone, so you will have to meet them, depending on the extent of your injuries.
  1. Check Their Focus
Since you already know the kind of injury support you need, you should check the focus of the lawyers you have at hand. It is wise to find a lawyer who deals with personal injury law exclusively. 
You want an attorney who is a perfect match with your needs. Avoid lawyers who do not specialize in personal injury cases as they may not have the relevant experience.
  1. Consider Lawyers with a Good Reputation
If a lawyer has a good reputation, it means they have helped many injured victims achieve their financial retribution.
Well-known lawyers are likely to work with law firms with a good reputation. If you are looking for the best personal injury attorney in California, Arash Law Injury Lawyers are among the best. 
  1. Consider Their Payment Option
While most experienced lawyers in California will not ask for an upfront payment, it is crucial to talk about the payment before hiring them.
While interviewing the few lawyers you have selected, ask about the payment arrangements as different lawyers may have different rates. This will help you be sure that you can afford to pay them if they win your case.
  1.  Find a Lawyer Who Has Enough Resources to Handle Your Case
Mostly in serious injury cases, your lawyer will need to hire other professionals like economists, investigators, and accident Reconstructionist.
Go for a lawyer who has sufficient resources to handle your case effectively. 
  1. Choose a Lawyer Who Can Take Your Case to Trial If Need Be
Find a lawyer with a history of taking injury cases to court if necessary. It demonstrates confidence and experience. 
Be careful because not all lawyers you see on billboards and TV ads can take your case to trial. Some of them will accept any offer given by the insurance company to avoid going for a trial. But you deserve fair and maximum compensation for your injuries and losses.


Tags health law California
