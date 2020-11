The turning point came at the age of 19. The chain of events prove how courage, wisdom, cleverness, and self-confidence are important for success. Or-Paz came across a job offer at a company listed on NASDAQ - InfoSearch Media, where he was offered to work as an unpaid intern, a position with a strong demand for programming knowledge. Paz was not educated in programming and had none of the required skills, but he approached the interview with high confidence. Of course he did not pass the test, but again, he displayed how personal charm and great determination worked in his favor. He recounts the moment met the CEO in the hallway: “I went into his room and even though I knew I failed the test, I told him ‘I’m the new intern. I’m very excited to start working here and I have some questions about the company,’” Or-Paz said. After half an hour of great conversation, one of the managers came in and did not understand what Or-Paz was doing in the CEO’s room. He told the CEO that the young man he was talking to not only was not the chosen intern, he also completely failed the assessment test. But it was too late, the CEO was so impressed with Or-Paz’s wisdom and ideas that he decided to hire him and assign him a position that will implement the ideas of a new form of “programmer.”