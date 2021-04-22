The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
A rising star in the Funds industry

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM  
APRIL 22, 2021 10:26
Mr. Nikolas Charalambous, CEO of INVEQO (photo credit: INVEQO)
Inveqo Fund Management is a private and independent Alternative Investment Fund Manager establish in 2019, authorised and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, with AIFM License Number AIFM32/56/2013, and managed by a highly skilled and diverse Board of Directors, bringing together years of experience in corporate, fund and investment management services from various international jurisdictions.
INVEQO operates under the concept of “one-stop shop”. “Simply put, we aim to provide our clients, both local and international, with the entire spectrum of financial investment services and support” said Mr. Nikolas Charalambous, CEO of the company. INVEQO’s services include: Portfolio management; Risk management; Fund structuring, set-up and licensing; Promotion, marketing and distribution; Reporting and regulatory disclosures; Legal support; and Passporting and Re-Domiciliation.
Through its “one-stop shop” services, INVEQO can advise on the proper structuring and setup of a Cyprus investment fund or provide fund hosting through the use of its license. “Our highly skilled and diverse team is ready to serve clients, understand their needs and offer solutions that will enhance their strategy and add value to their business” said Charalambous.
INVEQO is among the few Fund Managers in Cyprus experienced in fund structuring, set-up and licensing and cost efficient in delivering high quality services in Cyprus. “We welcome any potential interested party to contact us for any information and/or assistance they may require in relation to Cyprus investment funds” highlighted Charalambous.
Since its inception, INVEQO has established strong and long-term business affiliations with various firms in the fund industry both local and international and had the chance to work with Israeli counterparties, as well as with Israeli investors whether companies or individuals. “We aim to help our clients find solutions and quickly establish themselves in the funds industry, and give them the tools to compete against other counterparts” said Charalambous. “We are truly independent and in a unique position to offer the best solution, having in mind always the best interests of our clients.”
Cyprus 2021
