Adentica Smile – Returning the smiles to happy clients

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
AUGUST 5, 2021 09:28
(photo credit: COURTESY)
(photo credit: COURTESY)
Adentica Smile, located in Rishon LeZion, combines expert, dedicated dental care with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced techniques to provide the ultimate dental experience for satisfied patients throughout Israel. The specialists at Adentica Smile have more than thirty years of experience in treating both standard and complex dental needs and are experts in cutting-edge dental procedures, ranging from zygomatic dental implants to orthognathic surgery.
While the dentists at Adentica Smile are adept in the performance of standard procedures such as root canals, laser teeth whitening, and regular dental care, they are best known for their expertise in complicated cases regarding the mouth, jaw, and salivary glands.  The head of the team at Adentica Smile is an expert MD in the field, in addition to his dental training. Various medical conditions require surgical intervention in the mouth and jaw area, including mouth tumors, mouth and jaw injuries, diseases that distort the inner cavity of the mouth, and genetic defects in the tissues of the mouth, jaw, and face. Surgeries that are done under general anesthesia are conducted at Atidim Hospital and Herzliya Medical Center. An additional area of specialization is salivary gland endoscopy, which removes obstructions in the salivary gland caused by the accumulation of calcium within the glands. Doctors at Adentica Smile utilize a tiny fiber-optic camera inserted into the gland to diagnose the issue and remove the stones with minimal invasiveness. 
(photographer: Courtesy) (photographer: Courtesy)
The surgical specialists at Adentica Smile have extensive experience in treating diseases and deformities in the oral and maxillofacial cavities and offer a variety of treatments, including bone grafts, dental implants, and more. In addition, Adentica Smile’s skilled specialists can treat high-risk patients, including patients with cancer, diabetes, transplant patients, and other serious medical conditions. 
Adentica Smile offers an innovative dental implant procedure in which the entire transplant process is performed in one day. The rapid process allows for a quick return to daily routine and is considered the preferred treatment method for most patients. A variety of dental implant methods are available, including anesthesia implants, complete dental implants, jawbone implants for dental implants, and more.
The specialists at Adentica Smile specialize in zygomatic implants, which replace teeth in the upper jaw and are implanted into the cheekbone.  They are an ideal choice for patients who are not candidates for traditional dental implants due to a lack of bone mass. Zygomatic implants can also be used in coordination with conventional dental implants to replace both the upper and lower teeth. 
(photographer: Courtesy) (photographer: Courtesy)
Orthognathic surgery, also known as corrective jaw surgery or simply jaw surgery, is designed to correct conditions of the jaw and lower face related to structure, growth, airway issues, including sleep apnea, TMJ disorders, and other difficulties. The team at Adentica Smile is fully capable of carrying out these procedures.
The Adentica Smile clinic is fully equipped with a laboratory adjacent to its offices and utilizes state-of-the-art equipment in diagnosis and dental procedures.
The staff at Adentica Smile is comprised of highly trained, competent dentists, technicians, and assistants who view their work as a mission. The greatest reward they get from their work is having satisfied clients whose smiles have been returned to their faces. Adentica Smile is in Rishon LeZion and is in the UMI Building, on 11 Moshe Levi Street.
For more information: Adenticasmile or write to office@adenticasmile.com or call 0584846668.
