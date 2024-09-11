Amuta 'Habayta.' Mutual aid and support

“Habayta” (‘Home’ in Hebrew) is an Israeli non-profit organization founded in 2009 to support the reception and integration of Olim, has fully reoriented itself during the war to help IDF soldiers and refugees from combat zones in the south and north.

Hundreds of the Amuta's volunteers work tirelessly, providing all possible assistance to thousands of people, including supplying food and necessary equipment to soldiers, helping the families of mobilized soldiers, placing refugees from combat zones, and assisting with the harvest in agriculture. At the Amuta's meetings and events, they remember the Israelis kidnapped in Gaza and dedicate their good deeds to them.The scope of the work done by "Habayta" is enormous, and the help provided by the Amuta’s activists, together with the entire people of Israel, is invaluable in this difficult time.

Netanel Rotenberg, CEO of "Habayta," said:"In our Amuta, both secular and religious people work together. Our activists are native Israelis, immigrants from the U.S., Russia, Latin America , France, Ethiopia, and Ukraine — from all over the world. This is an example of the beautiful Israel we love and are proud of. We do everything we can to help in difficult times. We are together, and we will surely prevail."

When you come to "Habayta," you find yourself in the only immigrant organization in Israel that includes dozens of communities speaking different languages — from Karmiel in the north to Arad in the south.

Looking for communication, support, and friends for yourself and your family? Welcome — join us!

At "Habayta," there is a unique IDF preparation course for youth and parents, a business club for immigrants — providing innovative tools for business owners and entrepreneurs, and assistance in creating networks within and between communities. If necessary, professional services from qualified therapists are provided to help overcome crisis moments. The Amuta constantly organizes subsidized concerts, performances, fairs, and excursions around Israel. Our activists share recipes for delicious dishes for a family Shabbat. There are master classes on preparing for Jewish holidays, preparatory lessons for bar/bat mitzvah ceremonies for children and their parents.

Consultations and support are provided on marriage, divorce, funerals, and more. Jewish identity, helping others, and love for the land of Israel are the cornerstones of the work of "Habayta."

On September 12, "Habayta" will hold the All-Israel Immigrant Conference "This is Our Home!"

Dedicated to the life of the country and immigrants in Israel during the difficult days of war. Israeli President Mr. Isaac Herzog has sent a video greeting to the conference participants. The Minister of Absorption, many prominent public and political figures, well-known scientists, media representatives, participants in the battles of October 7, and Israelis who became refugees in their own country will participate in the conference. Hundreds of immigrants from many countries will gather at the conference. The conference is planned in five languages — Hebrew, Russian, Spanish, English, and Portuguese — with over 600 participants.

The immigrant conference during the war is a bright event reflecting the essence of the Zionist idea — together, we are strong, together, we will win, and together, we will make our common home, Israel, even more beautiful!

Here is just a partial summary of what "Habayta" has accomplished during the first months of Gaza war:

Assistance to soldiers and refugees during the war

Assistance to refugees from the south and north

A support information center in six languages has been opened

35 Amuta communities are helping refugees from war zones

Over 150 families were evacuated from combat zones by "Habayta" activists

586 families from the south and north found refuge in the homes of Amuta members

Five playrooms in bomb shelters were set up (in accordance with the IDF Home Front Command’s requirements)

236 events were organized for refugees — for children, the elderly, and adults

Food and equipment aid

Over 55,000 food portions were prepared and provided to families

5,893 packages of food and essential equipment were collected and delivered

Hundreds of parcels with medicine for those with health problems were delivered

39,200 packages were sent to IDF soldiers

99,500 hot meals were prepared and delivered to IDF soldiers

Help for families of immigrants called up to the IDF

Assistance was provided to 270 families of mobilized soldiers

Centralized food purchases for soldiers' families were organized

Support is provided to soldiers' families with housework and childcare

Flowers and small gifts were sent to the families of mobilized soldiers before Shabbat

Psychological support

1,800 conversations and consultations with immigrants were conducted

287 group support meetings were organized

35 immigrants were referred for more in-depth professional psychological help

Dozens of visits were made to the families of fallen soldiers

Group meetings involving 2,103 people were held

Community activity at "Habayta"

Assistance with organizing weddings

Assistance with caring for animals in the families of mobilized soldiers

Blood donation drives

Organization of joint Shabbat meetings

Daily assistance and support for the elderly, especially the oldest members of the community

Organization and dispatch of groups to assist with agricultural work

“Habayta” continues to provide essential aid across Israel, from helping displaced families to supporting soldiers on the front lines. Every donation directly funds these efforts, ensuring that no one is left behind in this time of need.

The slogan of "Habayta" is: " Habayta - Connection is the Whole Story"

