An Interview with Stan Bril CEO of MCG and How He Started a Company That Has Lent Billions

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 14:08
(photo credit: STAN BRIL)
 
Overcoming setbacks is a crucial part of any entrepreneur's job, but it's unlikely that anyone understands challenges—and conquering them—better than Stan Bril. Stan Bril is the CEO of MCG, a lending company that has lent billions of dollars to small and medium-sized businesses. 
We sat down with Bril to ask him some questions about his success and tips for aspiring entrepreneurs.
What lessons from being an immigrant helped you find success as an entrepreneur?
America is the land of opportunity. If you have the drive and the will power, ANYTHING can be achieved in this country.
Were there any downsides to striking out on your own versus pursuing a career working for a company?
No one likes to strike out, but someone can also strike out with pursuing a career working for a company. The difference comes in on the success side, going off on your own, you can hit a grand slam whereas working for a company you rely on hitting on singles to further your career. Starting MCG was not easy and gaining traction in economic turmoil was even more difficult. Nothing in life worth doing is easy.
How did you overcome those challenges to build MCG?
I just kept my head down and kept working. I never let a slip-up or a step back define me or MCG as a whole. I kept plugging away and working towards the goal that I set myself.
What was one of your most unexpected lessons along the way of building such a successful company?
There are three types of people in this world. Those who don't care about your issues, those who are happy that you have your issues and those that help you with your issues. The last one is very rare, try to find a few of those people in your life and you will be set.
How should an aspiring entrepreneur approach starting a business in today's economy?
Don't listen to anyone. Do your own research and make sure that this is something you want to do. I am a firm believer that the best business is one that solves a problem/need and something that the owner LOVES to do.
To find out more about Stan Bril and MCG, visit his website and follow Stan Bril on Instagram @stanbril .


