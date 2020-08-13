Apple Releases macOS 11 Big Sur: Everything You Need to Know

In June, at the WWDC20 Keynote, Apple announced the all-new BigSur. This will be the macOS 11.0, and Beta users have already tested it. The initial impressions are quite positive: the system feels familiar, yet updated and fresh at the same time. Let’s talk about it in detail! We’ll cover the new features that we should expect, the release date, compatibility, and potential macOS Big Sur issues . We all want to be prepared before the big upgrade.



What Should We Expect from the Newest Mac OS?

Before upgrading to a new version, users are wondering: what is the latest version of Mac OS like, and why should I prefer it over Catalina? At the moment, there’s a rumor for a major update: Face ID is coming to the macOS.

Keep in mind that this is just an assumption, based on the analytics through the Mac OS latest version code. By analyzing the developer beta code, references to the TrueDepth camera were revealed.

Still not convinced? Safari is going to receive some major improvements, which are supposed to make it 50% faster than Chrome. The browser will also get improved privacy features and a more optimized battery consumption. According to Apple, this will be the biggest update that Safari has ever received.



New Features in BigSur macOS

Let’s focus on the details: what is the latest operating system for a Mac offering?

A more organized user interface

If you ask Apple device users what interface they prefer, they will tell you that the iOS looks more modern than the macOS in that aspect. We’re finally seeing a change. With Big Sur, we get a revamped user interface, with improved hierarchy features added through translucency, shading, and depth.

The windows have rounded edges, and they look cleaner. The app icons come with a more sophisticated and uniformed squircle shape. Will the current Mac OS be identical to the iOS? No. Macs still preserve their unique character. However, Apple took the best of both worlds to give us the appearance we love into the well-known Mac environment.

Better messaging system

The Apple ecosystem is a big thing. It’s great to get your messages on your computer while the phone is away. Now, Messages for Mac are getting improvements, including Groups Enhancements, Memoji, and Pinned Messages.

The search feature will enable you to find the exact message you need in a matter of seconds. You can organize your conversations and pin up to 9 of them. You’ll also be able to reply to a specific message in a group conversation.

Massively improved Safari

Mac users are wondering: what is the latest operating system for a Mac worth downloading for? If you’re looking for one major reason, Safari should be it. It’s going to be faster and even less burdening to the battery. Plus, it will bring us new features, such as a Privacy Report for each site, an intelligent password tracking feature with impressive security protocols, and new fun extensions. You’ll be able to customize the Home Page to your liking.

It looks like Apple made a decision to inspire current Mac OS users to finally give up on Google Chrome.

More functional Photos

We’ve gotten used to improvements in Photos with almost every macOS upgrade that Apple releases. With Big Sur, we’re getting an improved selection of editing tools. The Retouch tool will learn from our activity, so it will make editing easier with practice. The Vibrance effect allows us to set a filter’s intensity.

More functional notifications

The Notifications app menu is getting widgets! They make it easier for you to read the notifications, so you won’t miss the most important ones. You can customize the appearance of the app to your liking.

Easier trip planning through Maps

These improvements come with a delay, but we’re sure happy to see them. You’ll finally be able to save your favorite locations on a Mac. The app will give you details about locations, which help you plan your trips. At the beginning, these guides will only be available for San Francisco, New York, LA, and London.

What’s the Release Date for the Mac OS Latest Version?

Apple gave us the Big Sur news and Beta version, but we still don’t know what the official release date will be. All we know is that it will become available for all users during 2020. If we follow the pattern from previous macOS releases, logic says we’ll have it on our computers in September or October.

Compatibility: Is It OK for Your Mac?

Will you be able to install Big Sur on your Mac? This is the list of devices that will work with the new operating system:

iMac Pro (from 2017 on)

iMac (from 2014 on)

Mac Mini (from 2014 on)

Mac Pro (from 2013 on)

MacBook Pro (from 2013 on)

MacBook Air (from 2013 on)

MacBook (from 2015 on)

Hints from the New Mac OS Beta Users

Beta users can help us know ahead: what is the latest version of Mac OS like?

So far, the software developers who tried the Beta version are mostly happy with the release. The menu bar looks much cleaner, and you can hide it when you don’t use it. It’s easier to read the pull-down menus. The overall vibe of the operating system is cleaner and more modern.

Are There Any Issues with the New Mac OS?

Of course, there are issues with the Beta version. Some of them will persist in the official release, but hopefully Apple will fix most issues by then. These are the most common problems that Beta users complain about:

Disappearing menu bar

Beta users often miss the menu bar in the redesigned desktop. This is an easy issue to fix: you should disable the “Show fast user switching menu as” in the Login Options.

Battery draining

It seems like Big Sur Beta users are hitting the battery low point faster than usual. Getting a battery extender is a great fix, but no one likes being forced to it. Hopefully, Apple’s developers will find a way to make the new operating system more efficient, as promised.

Freezing

This is a serious performance issue. Apple recommends freeing up RAM and running maintenance scripts as the first solutions. By the time we have the official version, it should run smoothly.

So far, Big Sur looks like the release we’ve all been waiting for. Catalina already brought nice functionality changes, but the next operating system will level them app. Apple aims towards a cleaner, more functional appearance.



Apple consistently works on improvements in its Mac operating system. We’re asking the same question, year after year: what is the latest version of Mac OS? The users got used to a new Mac OS release every year. In 2016, we had Sierra. High Sierra came in 2017, and Mojave brought many changes in 2018. Catalina, officially the newest Mac OS, was released in 2019. It made many users unhappy, mainly because they were unable to use some of their most important applications. But we got used to it, and most current Mac OS reviews are positive.