Bob Myers on his passion for elevating gifted talent

Becoming an entrepreneur is an exciting journey, but it’s also incredibly intimidating. This is especially true if there’s no one to help you on the way. Bob Myers is the CEO of SKYL, and he’s using his money and connections to help people create startups, or bring their current small startups to the next level.

Bob Myers loves lifting up new talent, no matter what industry, although he specializes in technology. His company SKYL offers investments to entrepreneurs and small businesses to allow them to expand and grow. “I really feel for people who have an amazing idea, but feel like they’re always going to be stuck behind a desk at their 9-5 job,” Myers said. “SKYL works to draw people out and make their dreams a possibility, if they just needed a little help, financially or otherwise.” Myers knows what it’s like to be starting a business with few resources. “It’s terrifying. You never know if you’ll be able to create what you want, much less keep it afloat. I don’t want other entrepreneurs to feel that way.” In addition to the money Myers gives to these businesses, he’s also invested in their processes, and he wants to help them grow to their limit. “I have a passion for elevating gifted talent. I want to see people who love their field succeed. If someone has a good enough idea, they should be able to pursue it full-time.” He mentors the people he works with and helps them achieve new heights.

Myers is an entrepreneur himself, so he knows how powerful the job can feel. While it takes a lot of work in the beginning, the end results are worth it. “I think the thing that surprises people the most is how much they’re able to relax and stop looking over their shoulder. If you’re the boss, you can use your time and energy for yourself and your company, rather than only getting a few dollars an hour in exchange for your labor.” It’s also just so much more intellectually stimulating to work on something you care about. Plus, once you’ve moved your startup forward and have a stronger business model, you can be time independent, allowing you to spend more time doing the things you love. “There really aren’t any downsides to striking out on your own. You just have to have an idea and the passion to make it a reality.” If you’re convinced that starting a business might be for you, it’s time to start as soon as you can. Myers suggests not being afraid to make mistakes as you go. “Nothing’s ever going to be perfect. The most important part is that you get moving.”

One of the most important things for entrepreneurs to know is what skills matter to build an innovative company. Myers gave a keynote speech about this topic for the Ohio STEM Learning Network, and he wants to share these skills with others as well. “Learning about and mastering technology is important. Even if you’re not working in a technology business like I have, you still need to know the ropes.” For some CEOs, that means looking at spreadsheets, building websites, and understanding reports. For beginners, it might mean learning to get your business off the ground by using social media sites like TikTok or YouTube. “People can tell when you don’t know what’s in and trending right now. It’s very obvious by the content you put out. Aim to pay attention to what’s going on in the world and how it can relate to your business.” Whether that means changing your business model or using a meme on Twitter, this can help your business succeed.

Myers also was the former CEO of Pillar Technology Group , which was recently acquired by global IT consulting firm Accenture Plc. Pillar Technology Group was a business technology and consulting company, which had a part in the creation of OnStar and worked on autonomous vehicle technology. When the company sold, he continued working as the managing director at Accenture. “It may seem like the end of an era when a company gets sold for profit, but it’s actually what many entrepreneurs want. I knew that Pillar Technology Group could grow with this new attention, and it was a very lucrative deal for me in the process.” Selling your business is one of the best ways to make money. In fact, some entrepreneurs create businesses specifically to sell them, like websites or blogs. “This is a totally valid path to go down. You don’t need to work on the same business forever. Sometimes selling allows you to branch out and try new things.”