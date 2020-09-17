The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Branding expert Cody Cornwell on becoming an industry leader

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 13:00
(photo credit: CODY CORNWELL)
Branding and marketing are currently one of the most challenging fields to break into. With ever-evolving social media and marketing, it’s hard to help clients find their niches and thrive. Cody Cornwell is one of these individuals, and he’s become one of America’s foremost branding experts.
Cody Cornwell runs Heavy Marketing LLC, one of the leading marketing and branding companies in the nation. They have many high profile clients and pull in seven figures each year. Today, Cody is recognized for his talent, skill, and insight as a renowned branding expert. Cody added,
“I knew I had enough expertise to make Heavy Marketing a reality,” Cornwell said. “I’m mostly self-taught, but I’ve read dozens of books on the subject. I went out on a limb to launch my company, and we’ve come a long way.”
Cody is enthusiastic about helping his clients learn about marketing and branding. “I work with my clients to scale their businesses and find their specific points of view before I begin working on their brand,” he said. “I know my approach will yield exponential growth, so I want to make sure they’re ready for it when the business starts pouring in.”
Cody is currently focused on scaling Heavy Marketing even further. “We’re one of the foremost branding companies in the country, but we have a lot more to do. There is always room to grow, expand, and evolve. That’s my vision for the future.”
Cody Cornwell is one of the most successful and well-known experts in the branding industry. He can help anyone grow their business if they’re willing to leave all of their expectations and learn from his expertise. Cody’s stellar work ethic and goal-oriented approach have garnered him great appreciation, and a clientele that has implicit faith in his abilities.


