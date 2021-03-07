Brian Covey, an influencer who is kicking goals

Brian Covey a 43-year-old leading entrepreneur. He completed his education at Fogelman College of Business, University of Memphis.

Brian is an executive at loanDepot, a proud father, an influencer , a top-rated podcaster, and a fabulous soccer dad. His competitiveness from business translates straight to the field. He throws the suit down and coaches his daughter’s league with joy several times a week.



Here is how the work journey has been for Brian



Brian started his journey with marketing and finance. Brian has leadership qualities. He focuses on growing personally and building championship teams. “Our current team has experienced tremendous growth from $200M to over $3B in annual funding in less than 4 years. The correlations from sports to business are everywhere and how I lead”, Brian stated.

He was a former pro soccer player, former US Olympic Team Member with the U17 and U23 teams. He is fond of spreading knowledge, loves to coach soccer.

He has been a member of Forbes Real Estate Council, host of The Brian Covey Show Podcast.

When life gives you twists and turns

Brian has mastered the art of failure, the art of winning, and the art of staying fit. From being passed over for promotions, he has learned how to take lessons from his failures and successes. This led him to connect with his first business mentor. He believes in balance and health over all things.

Fitness and failure became masteries for Brian very early as his career was affected by the 2007 market crash just years after his Olympic team days came to an end, right when he was raising toddlers. He learned at an early age the power of mental toughness, visualization & how to leverage our energy to accelerate versus stopping.

What Brian looks forward to

It's Brian's mission with his new book, "Conversations with Covey", to highlight some of the most incredible stories he's gotten to share on his podcast, the Brian Covey Show. With so many walks of life, industries, races, and various upbringings represented in Conversations with Covey, each reader can likely see themselves in one of these profound messages.