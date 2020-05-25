The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Buying Your First Vape? Here's What You Need to Know

People choose to vape for a variety of reasons, including as a replacement for smoking traditional cigarettes.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 25, 2020 15:28
There are many potential benefits from vaping, the most common one being that it’s relaxing. People choose to vape for a variety of reasons, including as a replacement for smoking traditional cigarettes. If you’ve decided to give vaping a try, no matter the reason, you are likely overwhelmed by all of the choices out there. Getting the best experience out of your vape relies on choosing the right one, so use this handy guide to help you find the best one for your wants and needs.

Choosing Your First Vaping Kit

A starter vaping pack is ideal for beginners because it generally includes everything you need to begin vaping. But, when you visit an online vape shop, it is a good idea to have a little knowledge of what you’re looking for.
You’ll likely find yourself overwhelmed and may end up with a product that you don’t like. To get started, do a little research so you understand some of your options, what they do, and how much they cost. That way, when you do go into a vape shop, you don’t pay more than you should or find out that you can’t find what you need. Check out your basic options below.
 

Box Mod Kit

This is the most common kind of vape kit and it consists of a battery-operated box that also has controls that allow you to change the wattage and temperature. Most box mod kits also come with a vape tank as well.
 

Pod Mod Kit

Also called an all-in-one vape, this kit keeps the entire mechanism in one device. Some people also call these vape pens or JUULs. These are popular because they do not contain any moving parts.
 

Tube Mod Kit

These are similar to the box mod kit but are a cylinder shape. You get the tank as part of the combo, though you can’t always regulate temperature and wattage like you can with a box mod kit. However, this is a good choice for beginners because they regulate the amount of vape you get avoiding the risk of over-vaping.
 

Mech Mod Kit

Mech mod kits are designed for advanced vapers. Don’t choose this method if you’ve never vaped before.
 

Squonk Mod

This method requires changing the coils and can be difficult to learn if you’re a new vaper. They work like tank mods, but also have a bottle of e-juice that you can “squonk” into the tank.
 

Are Mods or Pods Better for Beginners?

Although a box mod kit tends to be larger than pods or pens, many vapers prefer them. That’s because they have a longer battery life, produce a better cloud and you have more control since you can regulate the wattage and temperature.
On the other hand, non-box pods and pens are smaller so they’re easier to take on the go and are often simpler to use, which makes them ideal for newbies. They’re also more flexible and easier to get used to using.
Pod devices are also more discreet if that is an important consideration for you. For example, the RipStick from RipTide is a very sleek and stylish device that hardly looks like a vaping tool.
 

What About Vape Juice?

Now that you’ve chosen your vaping device, you can concentrate on choosing a vape juice. One of the most important things to take into account is the flavor. If you don’t like the taste, you aren’t going to enjoy vaping. There are huge amounts of options so it should be no trouble at all to find something pleasing to your palate.
You also need to pay attention to nicotine strength. Newbies or those who only smoke a few cigarettes a day should choose a lower strength than experienced vapers or those who are chain smokers. Too little and you’ll vape more, too much and you’ll feel sick and may suffer from headaches. 
 

The Bottom Line

Vaping can be a nice alternative to traditional cigarette smoking and maybe a health-conscious choice for you. When you’re new to vaping, a starter pack is an easy way to learn what you’re doing and figure out what aspects of a vape device are important to you. Learning to vape isn’t too hard, but it pays to put in the research and the time to be sure you’re getting as much out of it as you can. That starts with choosing the right device. Good luck!



Tags product reviews smoking review vaping
