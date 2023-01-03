Can an anti-viral nasal spray stop Corona and other viruses?

Enovid, an innovative anti-viral spray developed in Canada by an Israeli researcher and manufactured in Israel, has been proven effective in preventing viruses – including COVID-19 – from entering the body through the nasal cavity.

While public awareness of the coronavirus has lessened, prevention and treatment remain crucial, especially for members of high-risk groups, such as adults over 60, people with weakened immune systems, and individuals who work in closed spaces. Air travelers, who mingle with hundreds of people in overcrowded airports and jam-packed planes, few of whom are wearing masks, are another high-risk group. For all of the above, Enovid is the ideal solution.

According to SaNOtize, the Vancouver-based developer of the spray, nitric oxide released by nasal spray reduced SARS-CoV-2 log viral RNA load by more than 95% in infected participants within 24 hours of treatment, and by more than 99% in 48 to72 hours in two randomized, double-blinded controlled studies.

Enovid creates a mechanical obstruction in the nasal cavity that slows the entry of viruses and lowers the PH, which creates an acidic environment that slows down the rate of viral reproduction. The release of nitric oxide causes structural changes in the virus dose, reducing its attachment to the cell, slows down the penetration of the virus into the cell, and through protein restructuring, leads to a reduction in virus replication.

Nitric oxide has traditionally been used in hospitals as a gas to treat newborn babies with respiratory failure caused by pulmonary hypertension. SaNOtize developed proprietary technology that delivers nitric oxide at an effective dose across multiple therapeutic applications, including sprays, baths, lavages, gels, and creams.

The spray was invented by Dr. Gilly Regev, PhD., CEO of SaNOtize, and its initial development began before the pandemic as a means to prevent flu and other respiratory viruses. The spray releases a liquid compound into the nasal cavity that produces nitric oxide, a molecule that is naturally present in the body and has been found to be highly effective against various viruses, including RSV, swine flu and different variants of the coronavirus. Laboratory data has shown that Enovid eliminates 99.9% of viruses within 2 minutes.

In a study published in 2021 examining the effectiveness of Enovid in preventing COVID-19, researchers determined that 6.4% of people who took Enovid were infected, compared to the control group, where 25.59% of the subjects were infected.

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study conducted in the middle of the covid-19 wave, the effect of Enovid on people who had already contracted mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 was examined. Treatment was given six times a day. The results of the study indicated that Enovid reduced the duration of the disease by 50% compared to the control group. This extensive and groundbreaking study was published in July 2022 in Lancet, the prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal.

Enovid is available in Israel at Super-Pharm and Be by Shufersal locations, local pharmacies and via the Enovid website at https://www.enovid.co.il/. It is an over-the-counter medicine and does not require a prescription. The spray is marketed in Israel by Tradis Gat Ltd, the medical marketing firm that specializes in importing, marketing and distributing medicines and medical equipment. In August 2021, Israel became the second country in the world to approve its usage, and today the product is available here and in Indonesia under the Enovid brand and in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Africa and Germany under the brand name VirX.

