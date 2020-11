Clark aspires to become one of the leading fashion designers in the world and wants to leave a lasting impact with his fashion statement that will continue to live on, far beyond his time on the planet. His recipe to success is simple; to keep growing and keep seeking the goals and dreams that reside in one’s head. He wakes up every day to chase the very goals he has set for himself and the dreams that keep him on his feet to stop him from getting stagnant and falling behind. This is exactly his motivation to work harder every single day, to be completely true to his work, without the need to pretend to be someone he is not.