His work is a proof of his unending talented skills and his out-of-the-box perception. A photographer, Ivan Wong is a multi-talented individual with focused thinking and creative skills. Being a successful photographer at such a young age, Wong has set a record by being an inspiration for millions from all over the world. A founding member of the Sony Alpha Imaging Collective, Wong has already reached the apex with his successful collaborations and spectacular achievements. By listening to his soul and following his passion, Wong took the world of photography to the next level. An unconventional career choice, he did not hesitate to enter the world of photography and produce the best work that he could. Today, he stands undefeated in his talent while he slays the field. Based in New York, his work is known and recognized by all.

A graduate from Southern California, he moved to New York to click the world through his perception. Nothing stopped him but his own mental obstructions. By fighting back all odds, he dared to move on and continued to work. Currently, he is one of the best known photographers that the world has ever known. Working with renowned brands like Sony and famous celebrities like Dua Lipa, his profile is as strong as his talent. His hard work is taking him places and there is no way he will stop. His wings have been shaped by his own will power and mental strength that continues to appeal to his competitors. A role model for so many youngsters of his age, he persists to be in the field by making the best out of every opportunity that he gets. Moreover, his dedication towards the field is evident enough to push him forward.

A skill that has become indispensable in the current era, photography has gained much importance in recent decades. From family photographs to selfies, the popularity of photographs has risen up so much that every individual knows about it. From toddlers to senior citizens, people are trying out their luck in photography and honing their skills with utmost enthusiasm. While there is a big difference in amateurs and professionals, it is undoubtedly true that every professional was once an amateur! So was the case with Wong. Yet he was determined enough to succeed. He never gave up and strove to put all his energy and enthusiasm to achieve his goals and become the best he could. Perhaps that spirit alone was helpful enough for him to cross oceans and emerge as a super-talented process photographer whose talent and skills are unmatched and undying!