Coming Home to Jerusalem

(photo credit: PR)

For Michaela Servi, moving to the Jerusalem Spirit community is about coming full circle. A native of Rome Italy, Michaeli came to Israel for the first time with her Bnei Akiva group when she was 17. "I remember sitting on the grass in Independence Park in Jerusalem, looking up at the gorgeous night sky. I saw a shooting star and made a wish

. Six years later, Michaela made Aliyah with her husband, Fabrizio, and their infant daughter. Both students of the Technion, they settled in Haifa. Today, proud parents and grandparents, and soon-to-be great-grandparents, Michaela and Fabrizio have decided to leave the home that they built on Mount Carmel and move to the Jerusalem Spirit complex. “It’s the ultimate in all that we want at this point in our lives: within walking distance of everything we love in the city that we adore, but with its own shul, spa and amenities so that in bad weather you don’t have to go out. This gated community has all the advantages of assisted living without the negative connotation,” she shares. “And the fact that Independence Park is on my doorstep is a constant reminder to me that all my dreams were fulfilled, down to the letter!”