Cytaglobal - A telecommunication’s crossroad for three continents

Cytaglobal is a strategic business unit of Cyta - the leading telecommunications provider in Cyprus. It manages Cyta's International Wholesale Market activities and is particularly active in the area of international subsea fibre optic cables, providing wholesale products and services on a global basis. The company has developed over the years an extensive subsea fibre optic cable network, which connects Cyprus with Western Europe (France, Italy and Greece) and with its neighboring countries (Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt), and thereafter with the rest of the world.

Cytaglobal also operates an extensive satellite network with three teleport sites, providing connectivity with the major commercial satellite systems. “Our product portfolio includes high quality end-to-end solutions, designed to satisfy the business needs of corporate customers for global data connectivity”, explained Mr. Costas Psillides, Manager of Cytaglobal.





Cytaglobal maintains a long-lasting cooperation with major Israeli telecom providers and other companies, for the provision of international connectivity services, leased lines, etc. and there are further planned projects ahead. “We have recently signed a deal to participate in the new PEACE subsea cable system, which connects Asia, Africa and Europe - which will be operable in the beginning of 2022 - increasing significantly the available network capacity and resilience”, mentioned Psillides.

Cytaglobal can effectively serve the demands of the OTTs and other hyperscalers (big data movers) for protected/ diversified routes to Europe and beyond, and can provide competitive data center and cloud services to Israel, and other countries in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region. “Considering the Israeli technological progress and innovation, we are keen to embrace a closer cooperation with Israel’s telecom and ICT sector”, he said.

Despite the pandemic, Cyta continued its consistent growth in 2020, a remarkable success considering the prevailing conditions. “Cytaglobal will continue investing in strengthening Cyta’s position in the area as a bridge of East-West, via upgrading existing infrastructure and building new subsea cable systems, participating in international and regional subsea cable projects in the Eastern Mediterranean, provisioning of data center and cloud services, and new innovative value added services”, Psillides concluded.