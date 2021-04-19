The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Cytaglobal - A telecommunication’s crossroad for three continents

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM  
APRIL 19, 2021 11:37
Mr. Costas Psillides, Manager of Cytaglobal (photo credit: CYTAGLOBAL)
Mr. Costas Psillides, Manager of Cytaglobal
(photo credit: CYTAGLOBAL)
 
Cytaglobal is a strategic business unit of Cyta - the leading telecommunications provider in Cyprus. It manages Cyta's International Wholesale Market activities and is particularly active in the area of international subsea fibre optic cables, providing wholesale products and services on a global basis. The company has developed over the years an extensive subsea fibre optic cable network, which connects Cyprus with Western Europe (France, Italy and Greece) and with its neighboring countries (Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt), and thereafter with the rest of the world.  
Cytaglobal also operates an extensive satellite network with three teleport sites, providing connectivity with the major commercial satellite systems. “Our product portfolio includes high quality end-to-end solutions, designed to satisfy the business needs of corporate customers for global data connectivity”, explained Mr. Costas Psillides, Manager of Cytaglobal.

Cytaglobal maintains a long-lasting cooperation with major Israeli telecom providers and other companies, for the provision of international connectivity services, leased lines, etc.  and there are further planned projects ahead.  “We have recently signed a deal to participate in the new PEACE subsea cable system, which connects Asia, Africa and Europe - which will be operable in the beginning of 2022 - increasing significantly the available network capacity and resilience”, mentioned Psillides.
Cytaglobal can effectively serve the demands of the OTTs and other hyperscalers (big data movers) for protected/ diversified routes to Europe and beyond, and can provide competitive data center and cloud services to Israel, and other countries in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region. “Considering the Israeli technological progress and innovation, we are keen to embrace a closer cooperation with Israel’s telecom and ICT sector”, he said.
Despite the pandemic, Cyta continued its consistent growth in 2020, a remarkable success considering the prevailing conditions.  “Cytaglobal will continue investing in  strengthening Cyta’s position in the area as a bridge of East-West, via upgrading existing infrastructure and building new subsea cable systems, participating in international and regional subsea cable projects in the Eastern Mediterranean, provisioning of data center and cloud services, and new innovative value added services”, Psillides concluded.
For more information: Cytaglobal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by